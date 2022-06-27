Rafael Cabral, from Cruzeiro, tells how he met Fbio at Maracan

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Rafael Cabral met Fbio again in a duel for the Copa do Brasil Rafael Cabral, from Cruzeiro, reported, this Monday (27), in a press conference, how was the reunion with Fbio, from Fluminense.

The goalkeepers participated in the duel between Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro on the last Thursday (23), when Tricolor beat Raposa 2-1 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, at Maracan.

“We met before leaving for the warm-up. We went out to warm up at the same time. We hugged, we all talked, the goalkeepers, I and Fbio there for a little while,” said Rafael.

“We talked after the game, but there was always that rush of going out, doping, locking up in the locker room. But we talked before, yes. It was a pleasure to meet you again after so long and I hope we meet here soon “, he added.

Cruzeiro’s idol, Fbio played for the first time against the former club since he transferred to Fluminense, at the beginning of this season.

A new meeting between Cabral and Fbio already has a set date. Cruzeiro and Fluminense will face each other again on July 12 (Tuesday), at 9 pm, in Mineiro, for the return match of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.