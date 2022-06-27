Renata Silveira and Lédio praise the attitude of Botafogo fans: ‘Understood the team’s difficulty’

There were almost 30 thousand fans in the derby between Botafogo and Fluminense, on the afternoon of this Sunday (26/6), with the majority of black and white people, naturally. What caught the narrator’s attention? Renata Silveirain the program “Troca de Passes”, from “SporTV”, was the positive atmosphere of the Botafogo fans in the Nilton Santos Stadiumdespite the 1-0 defeat.

– What the crowd is doing at home games is really cool, hugging, pushing from start to finish. Today was no different. There is a cold water bath at the end. Today there was John Textor, mascots, players warm up, people scream, Textor appears, the crowd goes wild. The weather was good, yes, there was even a balloon mosaic. I didn’t feel boos, maybe one or the other, but no crisis. The crowd knew that the scenario was not the best, it was revealed Renata pointed out.

Lédio Carmona saw it the same way.

– Even after the goal, the fan did not boo. There was no volley of applause, but no boos. Just for Chay, from a piece of the crowd. The fan understood the difficulty of the team, the formation, the lack of options, the coach himself was not – remembered.

Graphite also commented that the atmosphere was very different from the game with Goiás and that the fans gave a truce to understand the moment of Botafogo.