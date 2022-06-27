RJ government notifies Maracanã Consortium for veto to Vasco game

The controversy between Vasco and Consórcio Maracanã won more chapters this weekend. The carioca club went to court to be able to send next Sunday’s confrontation against sportat the stadium.

Vasco’s board questioned the Consortium’s claims to veto the duel valid for the 16th round of the Serie B. And the Cruzmaltinos gained an ally in the dispute.

The Government of Rio de Janeiro notified the Maracanã Consortium about the matter and requested the release of the match. On the other hand, the directors of Flamengo and Fluminense also promise to go to court to prevent the game from taking place.

Rubro-Negroes and Tricolores allege that the Maracanã lawn has not been supporting the sequence of games. The Consortium will show a report from the company that conserves the field to certify the veto.

You problems between Consortium Maracanã and Vasco started before the match against cruise, in the 12th round. The stadium administrator increased the rent for the venue from R$90,000 to R$250,000. In addition, it charged a fee of R$ 130 thousand and vetoed a percentage of the sale of bars.

Added to all this, the Maracanã Consortium prevented Vasco from exposing its institutional banner with the words: “Since 1898 the Legítimo Clube do Povo – Respect – Equality and Inclusion”.

According to the board of Vasco, the measures are a retaliation by the duo Fla-Flu to the interest of the club cruzmaltino in participating in the administration of the stadium. Vasco even met with rivals to join the Consortium in the next bid, which should take place in 2023, but the matter was not well accepted.

With that, Vasco can seek Botafogo to be a partner in the administration of Maracanã. Members of 777 Partners will meet with John Textor to craft a deal.

