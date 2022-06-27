RTX 4090 and Ti version are huge and can occupy three doors of the case – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

the video cards RTX 4090 and its Ti version, from Nvidiawill be huge, according to the leaker Moore’s Law Is Dead. In images obtained by the user, it is possible to observe that the supposed GPUs occupy a lot of space in the case, due to the robust cooling system, even in the Founders Edition — official Nvidia model that serves as a basis for other manufacturers.

Leaked photo of the RTX 4090 Ti (Image: Reproduction/Moore’s Law Is Dead)

From the photos, the Founders Edition of the RTX 4090 and RTX 4090 Ti have the same size as RTX 3090 Ti of the same line, which is already huge and occupies three doors in the cabinet. From the looks of it, both high-end video cards in the Ada Lovelace series will have three fans in the cooler. Previously, this was only seen on the more powerful Ti version of the RTX 3090.

according to user kopite7kimi — another well-known leaker among hardware enthusiasts — not only the RTX 4090 and RTX 4090 Ti, but also the RTX 4080, resemble the RTX 3090 Ti in size. already the RTX 4070 is similar to the RTX 3070 Ti. Check out, below, the alleged photos of the Ada Lovelace video cards in the Founders Edition version:

Alleged RTX 4090 Ti (Image: Reproduction/Moore’s Law Is Dead)

As we mentioned at the beginning of the text, Nvidia’s Founders Edition is often used as a base by other video card manufacturers. However, GPUs built by other companies tend to be even biggerwith more fans and robust cooling systems.

Also according to kopite7kimi, the RTX 4090 and RTX 4090 Ti will not require more than three bays in the case. That is, video cards should not appear occupying four or five slotsat least for now.

RTX 4090 Ti should consume 600 watts

The exaggerated sizes of the RTX 4090 and RTX 4090 Ti make sense, considering the cards’ high power consumption. Rumors indicate that the components can consume 450 to 600 watts. In comparison, the RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti fluctuate between 350 and 450 watts.

The new RTX 4090 and RTX 4090 Ti are expected to be released later than expected. Instead of the traditional August-September debut window, video cards should only arrive in Octoberwith the RTX 4080. The RTX 4070 should be officially revealed only in November.

With information: Digital Trends, Wccftech.