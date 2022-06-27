Rupert Murdoch Filed For Divorce From Jerry Hall Via Text Message

Reported last Wednesday (22) by “The New York Times”, but without official confirmation, the news that model Jerry Hall and businessman Rupert Murdoch are divorcing, taken for granted by sources connected to both and heard by the newspaper, took everyone by surprise – including the 65-year-old retired model herself. That’s because the 91-year-old billionaire who is considered the last “great baron of the press” and lately is more in the mood to enjoy life than use his power informed his possible ex-wife that he wanted to end his marriage. six-year-old via text message. That’s right. The message contained just a few words, according to the British tabloid “Daily Mail”.

Also according to the publication that is a competitor of “The Sun”, part of the media empire News Corp., of which Murdoch is a founder and biggest shareholder, Hall would have been “shocked” by the message. The two exchanged rings in 2016 in a low-key ceremony held at the townhouse known as Spencer House, which is in central London and whose construction in the 18th century was commissioned by John Spencer, 1st Earl of Spencer and ancestor of the Princess of Wales, Diana. it currently serves as an event venue for the very wealthy.

Returning to the future ex-couple, Hall and Murdoch seemed happy at the last party they had together, in March of last year, and whose stage was the legendary restaurant Tavern on the Green, in New York, which is why the closest ones would also have been so happy. surprised about the ex-wife. By the way, Jerry, who was also married to star Mick Jagger in the 1990s and is the mother of Georgia May, Elizabeth, James and Gabriel Jagger, only had her 22-year union with the Rolling Stones frontman on her “marital résumé.” ”, before marrying the almighty Murdoch.

Murdoch, on the other hand, has three other marriages that ended in divorce: with Patricia Booker (1956-1967), Anna Maria Torv (1967-1999) and Wendi Deng (1999-2013), and he severed his ties with all of them. not courteous and a bit cold, to say the least. And it is unlikely that the owner of the “New York Post”, the biggest competitor of the “NY Times”, just the one who reported his potential fourth divorce, has not protected his fortune of US$ 17.8 billion (R$ 92.9 billion ) when he made official his relationship with Hall, who 23 years ago received from the performer of the hit musical “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” US$ 40 million (R$ 208.8 million) when he amicably divorced the rocker.