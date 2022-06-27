Russia takes Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, strengthens alliance with Belarus – News









The Russian army on Saturday completed the conquest of the Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk and managed to enter the neighboring districts of Lysychansk, after weeks of a devastating offensive to take the Donbass region, in the east of the country.

Ukraine also faced a “massive bombing” in the north promoted by Belarus, an ally of Russia, which could equip it “in the coming months” with missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheadsas announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Severodonetsk was “fully occupied by the Russians”, its mayor, Oleksandre Striuk, said a day after Ukrainian authorities announced a withdrawal from the city to defend Lysychansk.

The pro-Russian separatists had announced shortly before the seizure of the Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk and the “withdrawal” of 800 civilians who had taken refuge there. The governor of the Lugansk region, of which Severodonetsk is a part, said that “90% of the city is damaged and 80% of the houses will have to be demolished”.

The separatists also announced that their forces and those of the Russian army had entered Lysychansk, where “street fighting” was taking place.











“Some companies in the city have already been taken over. At the moment there is street fighting,” a representative of the pro-Russian separatists, Lieutenant Colonel Andrei Marochko, said on Telegram.

The fall of these two cities could facilitate the advance of Russian troops towards Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, further west in the Donetsk region. Lugansk and Donetsk make up Donbass, an area already partially controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014.







“Drag Belarus to War”





In the north, “massive missile bombardment hit the Chernihiv region,” the Ukrainian troop command said. “Twenty rockets launched from Belarusian territory and from the air hit the city of Desna,” he added, specifying that the attacks hit infrastructure but did not cause casualties.

Belarus has so far not been officially involved in the conflict, but has provided logistical support for the Russian invasion, which began four months ago. Like Russia, the country was subject to Western sanctions.

In the afternoon, Putin announced, after meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, that Russia will equip its ally with missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads and adapt its planes so that they can carry nuclear payloads.

“In the coming months, we will transfer to Belarus the Iskander-M tactical missile systems, which can use ballistic or cruise missiles in their conventional and nuclear versions,” Putin said at the beginning of his televised interview with Lukashenko in St. russian.

“Today’s bombing is directly related to the Kremlin’s efforts to drag Belarus into the war in Ukraine as a co-belligerent,” the directorate general of Ukrainian intelligence services under the Defense Ministry said on Telegram.

Those announcements come ahead of a G7 meeting that starts on Sunday in Germany and a NATO summit that will be held from Tuesday to Thursday in Madrid to discuss how to bolster support for Ukraine in a war that is not expected to end anytime soon.

Ukraine calls for heavy weapons to neutralize the Russian advance and “stabilize” the situation in Donbass.







“Slow War”





Russian advances in the east do not imply a radical turnaround in the war, experts point out.

“The big picture — a slow war of entrenched positions — has barely changed,” Ivan Klyszcz, a researcher at the Estonian University of Tartu, told AFP.

“The withdrawal was probably planned in advance and could be considered tactical,” he said, stressing that Ukrainian resistance allowed Kiev to consolidate its rearguard.

EU (European Union) leaders granted Ukraine and Moldova, another former Soviet republic, candidate status to join the bloc on Thursday.

The Russian government saw in these decisions a Western maneuver to contain Moscow geopolitically.

The EU initiative “confirms that the taking of the CIS space [Comunidade de Estados Independentes, que agrupa várias ex-repúblicas soviéticas] continues actively in order to contain Russia,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.