Russian forces advance in conquest of eastern Ukraine

Military operation is now focused on the city of Lysychansk, neighboring Severodonetsk, which fell into Russian hands on Saturday.
247 – Russian forces are fighting on Monday to seize control of Lysychansk, the last major city still held by Ukrainian troops in the eastern province of Lughansk, reports Reuters.
In a victory for the Kremlin campaign, the twin city of Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, the scene of fierce fighting, fell to pro-Russian forces on Saturday. Russian missiles also hit Kiev for the first time in weeks on Sunday, attacks condemned by US President Joe Biden as “barbarism”.
The Tass news agency on Sunday quoted an official from the Lughansk People’s Republic (RPL) as saying that Moscow forces had entered Lysychansk from five directions and are isolating Ukrainian troops.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Russian forces were using artillery to try to isolate Lysychansk from the south, but did not mention the entry of Russian troops or RPL forces into the city.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated Sunday night that his country needs a modern air defense system to stop Russian missiles.
The United States is expected to announce this week the purchase of an advanced medium-to-long-range surface-to-air missile defense system for Ukraine, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
During the G7 summit in Germany, Biden called Sunday’s Kiev attacks “barbaric”.
