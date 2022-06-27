Russian forces advance in conquest of eastern Ukraine

Admin 7 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Military operation is now focused on the city of Lysychansk, neighboring Severodonetsk, which fell into Russian hands on Saturday.




Source link

About Admin

Check Also

1906 color and sound film hits 3 million views on YouTube; Look

Home › Curiosities > Culture › 1906 color and sound film hits 3 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved