Ryanair boss calls British prime minister ‘idiot of the highest order’





The controversial and always sincere CEO of the airline low cost Ryanair, Michael O’Leary, criticized British Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling him a “an idiot of the highest order” during an interview with the tabloid The Telegraph.

The head of Europe’s biggest low-cost airline lashed out at the British government after he was asked about the airline industry’s difficulties in meeting a surge in travel demand following the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

The executive, often blunt in his words, says the Brits don’t want to do airline jobs, as check in and security, and that European workers are needed to fill the vacancies. O’Leary has been critical of the government’s decision not to ease immigration rules to address a critical staff shortage that is hampering airlines’ ability to meet demand.





“The prime minister is utterly untrustworthy – not just anything he says, but certainly on economic issues. […] I’m not doing a new Brexit campaign, but the UK will have to find a way to open up the labor market to get people to do the jobs that, frankly, Brits don’t do.” “They don’t want to pick fruit, they don’t want to do farm work, they don’t want to do hospitality, security or baggage handling at airports”followed the executive.

When asked if he’s ever met Johnson, he replied: “No, and I have no desire to meet him. He is an idiot of the highest order.”.

Earlier this month, the director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Willie Walsh, also took aim at Boris Johnson, calling the prime minister a “joke” in a scathing attack on the government’s response to the pandemic. Walsh, who was head of British Airways’ parent company at the start of the pandemic, said the British government “I should have done much better” in dealing with the pandemic.



