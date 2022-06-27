Samsung and Incor will use Galaxy Watch 4 to monitor patients

The technology company Samsung, together with the Instituto do Coração of the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (InCor), announced a partnership for the Galaxy Watch 4 to compose a project that will carry out the remote monitoring of patients who have just undergone heart surgery.

This remote monitoring will use part of the features that are already present in the smartwatch, such as calculating the steps taken by the patient, blood oxygen saturation, heart rate and blood pressure of the patient. The taking of all this information will compose the preoperative and postoperative reports.

“The purpose of this research project is to allow, with due prior authorization, patients to be assisted through data collected by the Galaxy Watch 4. This platform will allow that, even outside the hospital environment, they continue to be monitored during their treatment , facilitating the identification of possible risk situations, thus enabling preventive medical actions”, commented the Innovation manager of the research and development area at Samsung Brazil, Luis Guilherme Selber.

Galaxy Watch 4 monitored BBB 22 participants

This partnership has a fixed period of 14 months, but there is a chance to implement monitoring of this nature in other areas of the SUS. Samsung used this type of monitoring with the Galaxy Watch 4 model in the participants of Big Brother Brasil 2022.

To use the device in the most watched house in Brazil, the technicians altered the device in order to remove all interactions with social networks and other applications, thus promoting the complete isolation of the reality players.

Among the changes made, the connection made exclusively by Wi-Fi and with the screen always off was applied, even to increase the device’s battery. Each model that was used in the reality show had the ability to monitor data for up to 24 hours straight. In addition, the model was changed once a day to recharge the device.