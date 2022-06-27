Samsung launches Starbucks cases for Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung has announced a new line of protective cases and cases for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Buds 2. The big difference? The products bring the aesthetics and theme of the famous Starbucks coffee shop franchise.

Check out some product images below. According to the company, the covers and cases are made of silicone and promise not to pollute the environment.

Samsung partners with Starbucks for accessories.Source: Samsung

The cases are compatible with the entire Galaxy S22 family, which includes the standard model, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The cases, on the other hand, are only for the Galaxy Buds 2. All models bring only shades of white and green, the colors of the network of stores.

Cover options for the Galaxy S22 family.Source: Samsung

Cell phone cases come in options with different prints or hanging straps. The Galaxy Buds 2 cases offer two formats – a traditional one with the colors and print of Starbucks and one that really imitates a cup full of coffee with milk.

Galaxy Buds 2 cases come in very different options.Source: Samsung

The products will launch first in South Korea, arriving tomorrow, June 28th. As of press time, Samsung has not yet released prices for each item, nor plans to launch the covers and cases in other markets around the world.