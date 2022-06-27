Screenwriter reacts to movie confirmation

US website Deadline announced yesterday (June 9) that a Thunderbolts movie is in development at Marvel Studios.

Jake Schreier‎‎ (Frank and the Robot) is set to direct, while the script is under the responsibility of Eric Pearson (Black Widow).

Pearson even showed that he was very excited about the project, and took to his Instagram to react to the announcement shortly after confirmation.

“I think we can finally talk about this!” wrote the screenwriter alongside a print of the news about the film.

SEE MORE

That said, some of the villains, or antiheroes, that could star in or make some sort of appearance include Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Coach (Olga Kurylenko), Abominable (Tim Roth), US Agent (Wyatt Russell) and even Winter Soldier‎ (sebastian stan).

In the comics, General “Thunderbolt” Ross is a frequent leader of the team, but we don’t know what the studio’s plans are due to his death. William Hurt.‎

Another interesting detail is that the presentation made by Schreier in the last few weeks surprised producers, guaranteeing him this work.‎

Some clues related to the project had already been left for some time, especially through the introduction of Countess Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).