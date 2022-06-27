Screenwriter reacts to movie confirmation

Admin 1 min ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

US website Deadline announced yesterday (June 9) that a Thunderbolts movie is in development at Marvel Studios.

Jake Schreier‎‎ (Frank and the Robot) is set to direct, while the script is under the responsibility of Eric Pearson (Black Widow).

Pearson even showed that he was very excited about the project, and took to his Instagram to react to the announcement shortly after confirmation.

“I think we can finally talk about this!” wrote the screenwriter alongside a print of the news about the film.

SEE MORE

That said, some of the villains, or antiheroes, that could star in or make some sort of appearance include Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Coach (Olga Kurylenko), Abominable (Tim Roth), US Agent (Wyatt Russell) and even Winter Soldier‎ (sebastian stan).

In the comics, General “Thunderbolt” Ross is a frequent leader of the team, but we don’t know what the studio’s plans are due to his death. William Hurt.‎

Another interesting detail is that the presentation made by Schreier in the last few weeks surprised producers, guaranteeing him this work.‎

Some clues related to the project had already been left for some time, especially through the introduction of Countess Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Zendaya responds sharply after rumors that she’s pregnant with Tom Holland go viral; check out!

Baby in sight… just not! Zendaya opened up on Wednesday (16) about rumors that she …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved