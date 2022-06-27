Screenwriter reveals alternate ending for Marvel movie

Doctor Strange 2 screenwriter revealed the alternate ending the Marvel movie would have.

In a recent interview with ComicBook, Michael Waldron, writer of the feature film, said that the ending would be showing Doctor Strange killing his variant, the Sinister Strange.

“This is the account to be won. As Wong says, ‘You used the Darkhold to possess your own corpse.’ Certainly, there must be some precipitation,” Waldron said.

“It was kind of a throwback to the old Big Night Out. So yes. We’ll see what all this means for Stephen.”

However, instead of trapping Doctor Strange in Sinister Strange’s reality, the new film ends on a cliffhanger. The hero meets the sorceress Clea (Charlize Theron), from the Dark Dimension, an essential character for the MCU.

More about Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) is directed by Sam Raimi, who also worked on the first Spider-Man trilogy. The film has garnered good reviews.

The script is developed by Michael Waldron, known for Rick and Morty and Loki, a Marvel series that was released on Disney+.

The cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams and Michael Stuhlbarg.

