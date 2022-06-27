see how to register

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

RecargaPay, a Brazilian fintech, has opened enrollment for its first young apprentice program, with opportunities for different areas of the company.

Even with offices in São Paulo, the company will hire young apprentices to work remotely, that is, there is no need to go to the office every day as the work regime is home office.

The objective of the program is to facilitate the achievement of the first job and to discover new talents to work in the section of payments and financial services. To fill the positions of young apprentice, it is not mandatory to have experience.

The opportunities come from a partnership between RecargaPay, the School-Company Integration Center (CIEE) and Instituto PROA. The program was named “IniciAção”, after all, its purpose is to help include people in the job market.

How to register

The hiring will be for the Technology and Product, Operations and BizDev, and Finance and Risk teams. Apprentices will be trained to perform functions in the daily life of the company, through mentoring and classes offered by CIEE and Instituto PROA.

To apply for the Young Apprentice position, you must enter site, go to the bottom of the page and click on the “Apply for this job” area. After that, when filling out the form, click on “Submit Application”.

In addition to the Young Apprentice vacancies, there are several vacancies with open registration, to find them, just access the RecargaPay website.

Benefits offered by RecargaPay

The list of benefits offered to the company’s workers includes:

Free medical and dental care;

Transportation and/or Parking voucher;

Flexible Voucher: the worker chooses how to spend his voucher, being on: Lunch, Market, Pharmacy, Courses, Mobility, Education;

TotalPass;

Money in the Recargapay Wallet every month.

Discover RecargaPay

Created in 2010, RecargaPay is a fintech specializing in mobile payments and digital financial services. The company’s main role is to help its customers carry out transactions more conveniently and without having to face queues.

RecargaPay allows the payment of bills in installments on the credit card and among other features, to use the services of the platform, just download the application that is available for Android and IOS.

Image: Alison Nunes Calazans / Shutterstock.com