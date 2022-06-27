See which countries have the fastest internet in the world

A study showed that our neighbor Chile has the fastest internet in the world, with an average speed of 197 Mbps (download). The podium is made up of singapore (194 Mbps) and monaco (188).

The survey has data from Speedtest and Statista, and was published by CouponValido.com.br. The study also shows the countries with the worst internet on the planet: Afghanistan (1.6 Mbps), Cuba (1.9) and Turkmenistan (2.0).

According to the report, when all the countries surveyed are considered, the world internet average is 60.76 Mbps for downloads.

The fastest and slowest internet in the world (Source: Speedtest, Statista and CouponValido.com.br)

The prices

Israel was considered the nation with the cheapest internet in the world. In this context, the study took into account the time (in minutes) of work required to purchase the most basic network access plan.

Israelis need only 19 minutes of work to pay for an internet package, while Finland (31 minutes) and Lithuania (35) complete the podium.

On the other hand, Nigeria (2,133 minutes), Mali (2,006) and Côte d’Ivoire (1,987) have the most expensive plans, requiring workers to work at least more than one day to be able to pay for the internet.

The cheapest and most expensive internet in the world (Source: Speedtest, Statista and CouponValido.com.br)

And Brazil?

The study shows that Brazil has “only” the 3rd fastest internet in Latin America, reaching an average of 90 Mbps download. In addition to Chile, which leads the world ranking, the country is also behind Uruguay (91 Mbps).

The fastest internets in Latin America (Source: Speedtest, Statista and CouponValido.com.br)

Despite being the richest Latin nation and still lagging behind other locations, Brazil has a higher average download speed than developed countries. According to the study, Brazilians have access to better internet than Germany (71.58 Mbps), the United Kingdom (62.55 Mbps), Italy (52.82 Mbps) and Australia (51.42 Mbps), for example. .

Want to know how your internet speed is? Take the test here at TecMundo.