Senior Sistemas opens 180 new job opportunities in Blumenau

One of the largest technology companies and software developer in Blumenau has a selection process and several open positions. Altogether, Senior Sistemas SA has more than 180 career opportunities in the areas of technology and services, in addition to spaces for marketing professionals and new businesses.

Most of the vacancies are focused on the city of Blumenau, but there are also vacancies in other national capitals, such as Curitiba, in Paraná, São Paulo, in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, in Rio de Janeiro. To participate in the selection process, the candidate must follow the company’s vacancy portal, register and apply for the desired opportunity.

“Professionals who want to make history and empower themselves will be in the right place. We are a Great Place to Work and we work with the main trends and practices of the current market, such as agile methodology, our own Corporate University and investments in training”, says Talent Acquisition Manager at Senior, Vanessa Rabe.

The company offers benefits such as profit sharing, health assistance, supplementary pension, life insurance, food or meal vouchers and Senior Corporate University.

Wiipo Flex

Following a current trend in the job market, Senior also offers to the collaborators the card Wiipo Flex, of your fintech Wiipo. In it, the employee receives the values ​​related to Food or Meal (according to his choice).

Per Mastercard brand, the Wiipo Flex can be used in a wide network of food establishments and supermarkets

