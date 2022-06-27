Shows We Didn’t Want Netflix To Cancel

Who never faced this? After a lot of searching, you find a series that makes you addicted from the first episode. You more than quickly rush to watch everything else in hours or days. The last episode ends, naturally, with more questions than answers, and you’re very curious to know when the next season arrives and go researching. Then Google gives the bad news: there will be no next season. You will never have the answers to your questions.

Although it leaves many fans inconsolable, the practice of canceling series is very common in the entertainment industry. Netflix does this all too often: after exponential increases in the cost of producing its shows, the company cancels them after two or three seasons.

ozark

Marty and Wendy Byrde, along with their two teenage children, move to the lake of the ozarks to operate a major money laundering scheme for a Mexican drug cartel – the goal is to launder $500 million over five years in exchange for their lives. They manage to do this with the help of a riverboat casino, which Marty sees as a perfect money laundering machine. The series follows the family’s struggles to carry out the task of laundering an amount greater than some of the biggest lottery jackpotswhile trying not to get caught by government officials in the process.

As the last episodes were released at the end of April 2022, we are saying goodbye to this series full of suspense à la “Breaking Bad”, and wishing it had at least one more season. However, the latest episode promises even more drama, trouble, conflict and even a second money laundering casino – and we’re here for it.

Dear White People (Dear White People)

This politically-inspired series follows a group of opinionated black students in their college life. The series puts topics such as racism and inequality in the United States at the forefront, which has made it quite popular and talked about among the American public. The premise of the series also generated a lot of online discussionperhaps to the delight of the screenwriters.

The main character even has a “Dear White People” podcast – a major part of the series – in which she discusses various racial topics with her guests. Canceled after four seasons, the series received great reviews from critics for its bold approach and premise. So it’s disappointing that no season five is planned.

Designated Survivor

After the death of the President of the United States in a terrorist attack, Tom Kirkman is forced to take his place as the designated survivor and he becomes the new President of the United States. Despite being 11th in the line of successionhe assumes because of the magnitude of the attack, which kills almost everyone in the room.

As the episodes go by, it becomes clear that his nomination was planned and it was believed that he would be an easy puppet – but that certainly didn’t go as planned. The series offers a plausible look at issues of democracy, terrorism, protecting the peace, and is an exciting journey filled with government conspiracies and explosions. Canceled after three successful seasons because of contractual issues arising after Netflix bought the series from the ABC network, “Designated Survivor” undoubtedly deserves a spot on our list.

THE SOCIETY

This season one series revolves around high school students in a small town. They return from a field trip only to find the entire town is empty, everyone is gone (including their parents). They are unable to leave the city and it seems they are the only living souls on the planet.

The series deals with the hard adaptation of teenagers to the new reality. They form a kind of political system to establish a structure in society that gives the series its name, and we follow the characters on their way to find out what happened. The show ends with the big question finally answered, leaving many fans, including us, wanting more. Canceled after the first season, “The Society” joins the long list of series canceled due to the COVID pandemic.

Gypsy

While this 2017 Netflix production was a huge hit with its viewers, it didn’t impress critics. the fan base LGBTQIA+ welcomed the series by falling in love with the lesbian love story of the two totally opposite characters. The audience success was definitely not thanks to the production of the series, considered by many critics as horrible.

The show’s cancellation came just weeks after its release and was a result of Netflix’s very high “hit ratio” – meaning the streaming giant didn’t cancel enough shows and took enough risks. Although the review did not like it, we were sad to see this psychological thriller to finish.

Sorrowful Friendship (Bonding)

When Tiffany becomes a dominatrix, she asks her best friend Pete to become her partner. To make things more interesting, Pete is gay and has just come out. Running at just 15 minutes per episode, “Sorrowful Friendship” follows the two best friends’ wild journey into the world of BDSM.

Both seasons are full of excellent acid humor and rants that will make you laugh. While it’s a shame the series hasn’t delved more into the topic of BDSM, it certainly started a discussion and took away a lot of its stigma. “Sorrowful Friendship” is perfect to watch in a few hours whenever you feel like you need something light. But get ready to be left wanting more…

Santa Clarita Diet

This funny zombie comedy revolves around a couple working in the real estate business trying to cope with the new changes in their daily life and marriage. Sheila, played by Drew Barrymore, becomes a zombie and begins to exhibit behavioral changes as well as an urge to eat human flesh. Together with her husband, Sheila works hard to cope with the changes and the couple is determined to find a cure for her.

The impressive approval of 89% of the critics according to the Rotten Tomatoes shows that the cancellation came as a shock to many fans of the series. This is especially explained by the increase in the fan base and critical acclaim with each season release. While there has been speculation about a possible new season, we believe this is unlikely. Unfortunately.