Since childhood at Vasco, under-17 youths are without the title, but they enchant; club projects good fruits | vasco

The applause that came from the stands of São Januário after the 4-2 victory over Palmeiras was one of pride and recognition. It didn’t work for Vasco in the decision of the Copa do Brasil sub-17, but the generation ends the competition on a high and in the graces of the fans. Names like Rayan, Paulinho, GB, among many others, gained the spotlight and responded.

It’s not just Vasco fans who have their eyes on the 2005/2006 generation. Internally, the club bets on the talents that are being polished in the under-17. Boys who arrived at the club very young, played together for a long time and won titles at the base. Most have been at Vasco since they were 9 or 10 years old. But there are cases of athletes who arrived even earlier, such as Matheus and Rayan, who have been wearing the Maltese Cross since they were six and seven years old, respectively.

1 of 18 Gb, Rayan, Lecce, Leandrinho, Paulinho, Estrella and Guga Maia as children in Vasco. All participated in the runner-up campaign of the Copa do Brasil sub-17 — Photo: Matheus Lima / Vasco Gb, Rayan, Lecce, Leandrinho, Paulinho, Estrella and Guga Maia as children in Vasco. All participated in the runner-up campaign of the Copa do Brasil sub-17 — Photo: Matheus Lima / Vasco

In the season, the team led by Gustavo Almeida played 18 games, won 15, drew one and lost only two. There were 64 goals scored, an average of 3.5 per game, and 19 conceded. In the Copa do Brasil sub-17, the team did well, with elastic scores, for traditional opponents like Inter and Bahia, and also eliminated Fluminense. In the decision, after losing the first game in São Paulo by 4 to 1 to Palmeiras, they won this Sunday in São Januário by 4 to 2. They missed a goal and managed to stop Endrick, 15-year-old phenomenon of the São Paulo club, author of four games in the final two games.

– It was a wonderful campaign. Unfortunately we didn’t leave with the title, but we left with our heads held high, for the campaign we did, for the game we played. We fall, but we land on our feet. We dedicated ourselves until the end with the support of the crowd. It’s not a defeat that will erase everything we’ve done. I’ve been here since the sub-9. This generation has never been left out of even one final. It’s a very united, qualified generation that Vasco believes in a lot. We have everything to make this crowd happy. Next Saturday we already have the Copa Rio final, against Fluminense – highlighted defender Lyncoln, captain of Vasco.

2 of 18 Vasco was runner-up in the Copa do Brasil under-17 — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco Vasco was runner-up in the Copa do Brasil sub-17 — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco

Team commander, coach Gustavo Almeida highlighted the campaign in the Copa do Brasil, praised his players, but asked for calm with the young talents.

– The trajectory of this team was incredible. We played very good games, offensively, and the final was like that too. We managed to impose our rhythm, but Palmeiras has a lot of quality and is also to be congratulated on the title. We are happy with what we are developing. We have great players in this generation, like Paulinho, Lyncoln, Leandrinho, GB, Rayan, JP… it’s a team with a lot of individual repertoire. If they continue on the right path, focused, taking one little step at a time, the chance of reaping fruits up front is very big. It depends on them, but the road is still very long – analyzed coach Gustavo Almeida.

3 of 18 Vasco’s under-17 team’s players were greatly applauded despite not having won the title of the under-17 Copa do Brasil — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco Players from Vasco’s under-17 team were widely applauded despite not having won the title of the under-17 Copa do Brasil — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco

4 of 18 Rayan, top scorer and highlight of Vasco’s under-17 team — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco Rayan, top scorer and highlight of Vasco’s under-17 team — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco

The 15-year-old striker is the son of former defender Valkmar, Mercosur champion in 2000 with Vasco, and the company’s star. With 14 goals in 12 games, he is the team’s top scorer of the season, alongside GB. Tall and with good physique, he jumped stages at the base and even participated in the last edition of the São Paulo Cup with older players. He was Figueiredo’s reserve, today one of the protagonists of the main team. He was out of part of the competition due to injury, but returned in the final and scored a beautiful goal this Sunday, against Palmeiras. His name is constantly aired in the European press. He arrived at Vasco at age 7.

+ Top scorer, Rayan skips stages at Vasco, who preaches the philosophy of “accelerating without running over” at the base

5 of 18 Mateus and Rayan as children in Vasco. The two were holders in the decision — Photo: Matheus Lima / Vasco Mateus and Rayan as children at Vasco. The two were holders in the decision — Photo: Matheus Lima / Vasco

Vasco expands! Rayan leaves two markers behind and scores a beautiful goal

6 of 18 Paulinho was out of the final game due to injury, but perhaps he was Vasco’s big name in the competition — Photo: Matheus Lima/Vasco Paulinho was out of the final game due to injury, but perhaps he was Vasco’s big name in the competition — Photo: Matheus Lima/Vasco

The Amazonian arrived at the club at the age of 10 and is perhaps Vasco’s big name in the Copa do Brasil sub-17. The right-back had great performances and caught the attention of the crowd. His moment did not go unnoticed by the professional department, and soon Paulinho should be observed in training sessions for the top squad by coach Maurício Souza. He has passed through Vasco’s under-20 and was called by Ramon Menezes to participate in training for the under-20 team. He missed the decisive game with an ankle injury. Last year, he was champion of Rio de Janeiro and vice-Brazilian for Vasco’s under-17 team.

+ Highlight of the Copa do Brasil Sub-17, Paulinho surrenders to Vasco: “Wonderful club”

7 of 18 Paulinho came from Amazonas to Vasco at the age of 10 — Photo: Mathues Lima / Vasco Paulinho came from Amazonas to Vasco at the age of 10 — Photo: Mathues Lima / Vasco

8 of 18 GB did well in both games against Palmeiras and is one of Vasco’s scorers this season — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco GB did well in both games against Palmeiras and is one of Vasco’s scorers this season — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco

Probably Vasco’s best player in the decision games. He is a tall striker, 1.90 m, but he has speed and agility and I left the area to seek the game. He has 14 goals this season and is Vasco’s top scorer, alongside Rayan. He has also played for the under-20s and scored two goals in the OPG final. Despite his young age, he was on the Copinha list this year. He arrived at Vasco in the Sub-9.

9 of 18 GB arrived at Vasco at the age of 9 — Photo: Matheus Lima / Vasco GB arrived at Vasco at the age of 9 — Photo: Matheus Lima / Vasco

10 of 18 Defender Lyncoln is captain of Vasco’s under-17 team — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco Defender Lyncoln is captain of Vasco’s under-17 team — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco

In Vasco since 9 years, the defender is the captain of the under-17 team. He is a technical player, with strength and leadership. He already participates in activities with the U-20 team.

+ Lyncon leaves burn and near-fatal accident behind and becomes leader in Vasco’s under-17

11 of 18 Captain of the under-17, Lyncoln is another who arrived at Vasco at the age of 9 — Photo: Matheus Lima / Vasco Under-17 captain, Lyncoln is another who arrived at Vasco at the age of 9 — Photo: Matheus Lima / Vasco

12 of 18 João Pedro Lecc, Vasco’s under-17 goalkeeper — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco João Pedro Lecc, Vasco’s under-17 goalkeeper — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco

The goalkeeper arrived at Vasco in 2014 to reinforce the under-9 team. The player went through all categories and stood out in the Copa Brasileirinho under-14 conquest, in 2019, when he saved three penalties in the decision against Atlético-MG. Today he is the absolute starter of the under-17 team and stood out with good defenses in the decision. In April, he signed his first professional contract, with a contract until March 2024 and a fine of 40 million euros abroad.

+ João Pedro Lecce signs professional contract with Vasco

13 of 18 João Pedro Lecce has a reputation as a good penalty taker since he was young at Vasco — Photo: Matheus Lima / Vasco João Pedro Lecce has a reputation as a good penalty taker since he was young at Vasco — Photo: Matheus Lima / Vasco

14 of 18 Estrella and André celebrate one of Vasco’s goals against Bahia — Photo: Matheus Lima/Vasco Estrella and André celebrate one of Vasco’s goals against Bahia — Photo: Matheus Lima/Vasco

Another highlight of the team in the Copa do Brasil sub-17, Guilherme Estrella is a classic midfielder and shirt number 10 of the team. He was out of the decisive game due to an arm injury in the first leg against Palmeiras. He has impressive numbers this season, with 10 goals and eight assists.

15 of 18 Guilherme Estrella, as a child, at Vasco — Photo: Mathues Lima / Vasco Guilherme Estrella, as a child, at Vasco — Photo: Mathues Lima / Vasco

Other names to keep an eye out for

16 of 18 André celebrates a goal, Vasco x Palmeiras, final of the Copa do Brasil Sub-17 – Photo: Disclosure: Daniel Ramalho/CRVG André celebrates a goal, Vasco x Palmeiras, Brazil U-17 Cup final — Photo: Disclosure: Daniel Ramalho/CRVG

+ Featured in the under-17, André is the fruit of his parents’ faith

In addition to those mentioned above, other names of the under-17 team deserve to be highlighted. Striker André grew in the competition, gained space and a new level within the team. Left-back Leandrinho, midfielders JP and Kauan, midfielder Matheus and defender Luiz Felipe are others who have been at the club since very young and are looked at with affection.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Read more news from Vasco

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!