Soybean: Market starts the week higher on the Chicago Stock Exchange with an eye on optimism…

The week starts with high soybean prices on the Chicago Stock Exchange. Around 7:40 am (Brasilia time), prices rose between 7.50 and 14 points, taking July to US$16.24 and August to US$15.33 per bushel. September was operating at US$ 14.56. Bran and oil also rise this Monday morning (27) at CBOT.

According to analysts and consultants, the market remains divided between fundamentals and the macro scenario. On the one hand, stocks and commodities are on the rise with better prospects for China, the return of easing measures in some cities and the feeling that, even gradually, things can return to normal in the Asian nation.

“Shanghai city declared victory against covid. City was in hard level lockdown for 8 weeks, was released earlier this month, returned to lockdown in some districts, but now declared victory. People comment that they have seen this movie before , but the markets in China reacted well”, says Eduardo Vanin, market analyst at Agrinvest Commodities.

On the other hand, traders remain attentive and monitor the development of the new North American crop. The weekend, according to information gathered by Grupo Labhoro, saw good rains being recorded in Illinois, eastern Iowa and Minnesota.

“However, most of the Corn Belt and the Midwest, need rain in the short term. The rainfall received in the indicated regions ranged from 20 mm to 60 mm. a reduction in the conditions of corn and soybeans, between 1 to 2%, can occur, due to the irregularity of the rains”, explains the director general of Labhoro, Ginaldo Sousa.

Also on Monday, watch out for oil – which tests slight highs – and the dollar, which remains very volatile.

Here’s how the market closed last week: