Space probe that orbits Mars and runs Windows 98 is updated

Launched nearly 25 years ago, the Windows 98 it was already mostly forgotten by home users, but it is still present in some devices working today. One of the devices that run the operating system launched by Microsoft in 1998 is the Mars Express probewhich orbits the Red Planet.

With a mission to search signs of liquid water on marsthe spacecraft of the European Space Agency (ESA) started the trip in 2003 and works until today. But in order for it to continue to help researchers, an update to its system was necessary, carried out last Tuesday (21).

According to the agency, the update was sent to the software responsible for managing the Mars Advanced Radar for Subsurface and Ionospheric Sounding instrument (MARSIS). Originally developed in the 1990s, it was born in an environment based on Windows 98, the most modern at the time.

The Mars Express spacecraft has been orbiting the Red Planet for nearly 20 years.Source: ESA/Disclosure

However, researchers began to face some difficulties in operating the equipment in recent years, due to the lag of the operating system. With that, ESA decided to update the space probe that found water on Mars in 2018 to improve its performance.

Contributing to Science

THE Mars Express probe update with Windows 98 provided several improvements in the functioning of the device, which will facilitate the work of operators on Earth. Freeing up more memory space is one of them, discarding unnecessary high resolution images recorded by MARSIS.

According to ESA researcher Andrea Cicchetti, the instrument will be able to work for much longer, after the new files are installed, contributing to the studies of Mars. “By discarding unnecessary data, the new software allows us to activate MARSIS five times more and explore a much larger area with each pass,” explained the expert.