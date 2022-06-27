Stay on top of Monday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



By Peter Nurse and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The G7 continues its three-day meeting with Russia high on the agenda as Moscow defaults on its foreign currency sovereign debt for the first time in more than a century. Wall Street is heading for a positive start to the week, ahead of Nike’s latest results. The ECB starts a forum with news about its anti-fragmentation tool, while prices fell ahead of the OPEC news.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Monday, June 27th.

1. G7 tries to contain Russia’s revenue

The leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies will continue their three-day summit on Monday, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the state of the global economy being the main topics under discussion.

Major democracies will discuss new sanctions on Moscow as Russia ramps up its missile barrage on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, a move US President Joe Biden has condemned as “barbarism”.

The group is expected to announce a ban on Russian gold imports on Tuesday, in addition to facing rising energy prices, potentially with a price cap on Russian exports of oil and oil products.

The prospect of reviving Iran’s nuclear talks must also be addressed, as the reintroduction of Iranian oil to the global market could help alleviate the current supply squeeze. However, these negotiations have been raging for several months and Iranian leaders are sure to strike a tough bargain given the difficult situation Western leaders find themselves in.

Meanwhile, Russia defaulted on its foreign-currency sovereign debt for the first time since 1918 and the Bolshevik era, after an important deadline expired on Sunday. Moscow was due to pay $100 million in interest on two bonds, one denominated in US dollars and the other in euros. The payments had a 30-day grace period, which has now expired.

Russia has repeatedly said it has the money to make the payments and so there is no reason to default, but Western sanctions put in place after the Ukraine invasion mean it cannot send money to bondholders.

It is debatable how much impact this will have in the short term, as Russia cannot lend internationally at the moment and still has buyers for its oil and gas, mainly China and India, but it will likely increase its borrowing costs in the future.

2. Fuels PEC

The text of PEC 16 should be delivered today, 27, by the rapporteur, senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB), so that it can be voted on tomorrow in the Senate plenary. In its new version, the forecast of PEC expenses went from R$ 29.6 billion to 34.8 billion.

The new PEC 16 gives up financial compensation for states for the exemption of diesel and LPG, but maintains help for governors who reduce the ICMS tax rate. Among the items included by Coelho in the PEC are the increase from R$400 to R$600 in Auxílio Brasil, the R$1,000 voucher for 680,000 truck drivers and a R$70 readjustment in the gas allowance.

These new amounts would be valid until the end of 2022 and payments would be outside the spending ceiling. The temporary benefits are being interpreted, mainly by the opposition in Congress, as an attempt by President Jair Bolsonaro to increase his popularity and improve his chances of re-election.

3. American stock market

US equity markets are set to open moderately higher on Monday, continuing the rally seen late last week as investors try to gauge whether the market has found a bottom or whether this rally will be short-lived.

At 8:06 am, the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.37%, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones futures were up 0.28% and 0.19%, respectively.

The three cash indices last week posted their first positive week since May, with the blue chip gaining 5.4%, the broad 6.5% and the broad 7.5%.

That said, the month of June ends later this week and recession fears as central banks aggressively fight rampant inflation with sharp interest rate hikes mean this will be one of the worst first semesters for equities in recent years. decades.

THE Nike (NYSE:) delivers its fourth quarter results after Monday’s close, and that comes just days after the athletic shoe maker announced plans to make a withdrawal from Russia.

In terms of data, growth in May is expected to slow down, while data should show just how hard rising mortgage rates are hitting the housing sector.

4. ECB starts forum

The European Central Bank kicks off a three-day forum on Monday in Portugal, just days after its policymakers made it clear they would raise next month, joining the stampede to tighten monetary policy in the wake of all-time highs. of inflation.

This resulted in a jump in Italian bond yields, prompting the ECB to further announce that it was developing a planned anti-fragmentation tool, the news of which will be eagerly awaited by investors.

The main event will be Wednesday’s panel discussion, including Chair Christine Lagarde, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey for insights into how central bank heads view the trade-off between containing inflation while still trying to secure a soft landing for the global economy.

The ECB announced Monday that it is changing the publication time of its decisions from and the timing of subsequent press conferences from July. The rate announcement will now arrive at 3:15 pm and the conference at 3:45 pm.

5. Oil set to drop weekly

Crude oil prices fell on Monday, continuing the previous week’s weakness, which saw the global benchmark contract drop more than 7% on concerns over the macro outlook.

Traders will keep an eye on the ongoing G7 meeting, given the potential for further measures against Russia’s energy exports, as well as the possible restart of Iranian nuclear talks.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies are also meeting this week to discuss the group’s production levels. The cartel, known as OPEC+, is expected to stick to its plan on Thursday to increase production by 648,000 barrels a day in July and by the same amount in August.

At 8:12 am, U.S. crude futures were up 0.24% at $107.88 a barrel, while Brent futures were up 0.47% at $109.61.