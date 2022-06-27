Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are back with another murder | streaming

Last summer, Steve Martin and Martin Short joined Selena Gomez in Homicide at Home, a series from Hulu that came to us via Disney+. The characters of the three were neighbors in the same New York building, a building on the Upper West Side called the Arconian. And they were trying to investigate a death that had taken place in that same building — suspecting that it was actually a homicide. — and recording, always with many errors and hasty conclusions, a podcast about this.

The series co-created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who now also co-directs episodes, is part of the phenomenon of podcasts of true crime and how they inspire people to try to solve these cases and is now back for a second season. There are ten more episodes, which will come out weekly. The first two debut on Tuesday on Disney+. There’s a new homicide in the building — which was seen at the end of the previous season — and this time the protagonists are seen as suspects. It’s a strange trio, of two septuagenarians who didn’t even get along before and a young woman, who comes together to try to solve mysteries, going through numerous plot twists.







Martin plays Charles-Haden Savage, who in the 1990s starred in a television crime series with some success, while Short plays Oliver Putnam, a Broadway producer with a lot of career disasters. Gomez is young Mabel Mora, who lives in her aunt’s apartment, which is being renovated, and is an artist. Martin and Shortstwo comedy legends whose partnership dates back to Three friendsthe film by John landis from 1986, and Selena Gomez, who started out as an actress in children’s series, then went to Disney channel, began a musical career and also worked as a producer. The coming together of the three actors is as strange as that of the characters, but it works.

The cast of the series has several other familiar faces that help, in this new wave of episodes, to expand the universe and the secrets of the Arconian. The argument takes us to the past of the building and its inhabitants, and to the relationship it has with the protagonists, whose history we also get to know better. It also shows the impact that the podcast had in the world. At the same time, there is a reboot from the series with the character of Steve Martin — pretext to emphasize the satire component of the show business that is recurrent in the work of the comic —but who in the series usually appears more associated with the character of the Broadway producer played by Short (it’s always funny to see Martin Short making references and bragging about absurd connections to real people).

This time, there are guests like Shirley MacLaine, in the role of mother of the victim who has connections to the building and to the character of Martin; Amy Schumer, making her own; as well as Sting already appeared in the previous season; Cara Delevingne appears as the British head of an art gallery/collective; Michael Rapaport, as a detective who wants to catch and frame the protagonists, and Andrea Martin, as the makeup artist of the reboot from the police series. In addition to some guys who had been through the Arconian, like Tina Fey, Nathan Lane or Jane Lynch.