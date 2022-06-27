Students find cameras installed in state school bathrooms in Mooca, East Zone of SP | Sao Paulo

Students from Oswaldo Cruz State School, in Mooca, East Zone of São Paulo, found hidden cameras in the unit’s bathrooms. The equipment was installed between the tiles of the male and female bathrooms.

A third year high school student was caught by the board smoking marijuana in the bathroom and, to prove the claim, the director presented a photo. The young man, however, realized that it was an image from a security camera.

Hidden camera installed inside a public school bathroom in SP

To confirm, the student went to the bathroom and located the camera hidden in the grout of the tiles. His girlfriend, who is also a student at the school, went to check the women’s bathroom and found the same. The act was made last Friday (24).

The student’s father, driver Elias Almeida do Amaral, said that his son went to the bathroom, saw the camera and called the police. A police report was registered in the 18th DP.

In the incident report, the unit’s deputy director, Nilsen Cristina Mendes, stated that she was aware of the security cameras in the bathrooms. In her statement, she said that she has already had access to images that are consulted in an exceptional way, when there is an occurrence, such as fights between students and consumption of unauthorized substances.

Cameras were installed between tile grouts in students' bathrooms at a state school in SP

The state Department of Education stated that the installation of cameras inside bathrooms is not part of the folder’s guidelines.

In a note, he informed that the equipment had already been removed and a preliminary investigation was carried out to investigate all the circumstances related to the facts. The director of the unit was removed until the investigation was completed, the student caught with marijuana in the bathroom was suspended for seven days and those responsible were notified.

The secretary also said that the director of the institution was notified this Monday (27), and the removal will be published in the Official Gazette this Tuesday (28).

The Public Security Secretariat stated that the aforementioned case is being investigated by the 18th Police District. The police authority asked the bathroom for expertise, which is under preparation.