Tarologist predicts elimination of Corinthians for Boca in Libertadores

Corinthians and Boca Juniors enter the field next Tuesday (28) for the first leg of the round of 16 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. of the tarot to have an idea of ​​what the future holds and, according to Walter Lavalle, a famous local tarologist, the Xeneizes will eliminate Timão as it was in 2013.

At first, Lavalle gave details of what he saw in the Corinthians team. According to him, there is confidence on the Brazilian side, but an ego clash may appear. About the game at Neo Química Arena, the tarologist said that unforeseen events can happen.

“They are in conflict. Here it is marked that it can be to assemble the team with a player. They are also confident, but there can be ego problems between them. There are differences, the coach is not sure. They will have unforeseen events during the game ( in Itaquera), but they will have resources to solve them. They are not totally good cards”, he said.

Then the Argentine read letters related to Boca Juniors. According to him, there is no peace within the club, but these problems will remain within the team, which will not interfere with the Argentines’ move to the quarterfinals.

“The letters say that there is no peace at all in Boca. Even so, there is security and hope and the coach is patient and secure. With these letters, I believe that Boca Juniors will advance to the quarterfinals. positive, they talk about some problems, but these are from the club’s door to the inside”, said the tarologist.

If Lavalle’s prediction is confirmed, Corinthians will repeat 2013 and fall to Boca Juniors in the round of 16. That year, the teams met again after the 2012 final, and the Argentines won 1-0 at Bombonera and the 1-1 draw prevailed at Pacaembu, in a game that was marked by the ‘Amarilla case’.

In the current edition of Libertadores, the two teams have already faced each other twice, as they fell in the same group during the initial phase. In Itaquera, Corinthians had two goals from Maycon to win 2-0. In Bombonera, Timão took the lead with Du Queiroz, but Benedetto left everything the same.

For being in the first position of the group, Boca Juniors has the right to decide at home. Tomorrow (28), the teams face each other at Neo Química Arena and, on the other Tuesday (15), the duel will take place at Bombonera.