TCL Premium 65″ 4K 120Hz TV with Onkyo Soundbar on SALE for R$6,400

Model features Qled screen and is a good option for those who want to play on a larger screen

If you’re looking for a big TV to play games on, whether on PC or console, Fastshop is selling a 65-inch TCL TV with 4K resolution for R$ 6,429.00 in cash. It’s about the TV C825. The value can be even lower with FastShop Prime. On the card, it increases to 10x of R$722.17.

The TCL C825 Smart TV features a QLED display with HDR10+, generating more vivid colors and more realistic images. It is IMAX Enhanced certified, which guarantees the highest performance standards in color, brightness, contrast and sound calibration. Compatible with Dolby Vision IQ, it reproduces the best image in streaming series and games that support this technology. In addition, it has a frequency of 120Hz to deliver a smoother gaming experience.

Another differential of this TV is in the connections. It has 4 HDMI outputs, allowing you to connect various video devices to the TV. In addition, it has two USB ports and a network cable port.

The device comes equipped with Google TV and Google Assistant. So it is possible to control the TV by voice, without the need for a remote control. Check out the full specifications of the TCL C825 Smart TV below.

Video

Technology: Qled (with mini leds)

Resolution: 4K

Screen Size: 65″

Viewing Angle: 176

connections

WiFi

Bluetooth

Entry and Exit Ports

HDMI 2.1: 04 ports

USB: 02 ports

AV Input: 01 port

LAN input: 01 port

Digital Audio Input: 01

RF Input for Antenna: 01

Headphone Output: 01

audio

Dolby Atmos

Soundbar Onkyo

Other Resources

sleeptimer

timer off

Channel Blocking

Remote voice command

integrated camera

Color

Lead

Technical specifications

Model: 65C825

Frequency: 120 Hz

Energy Consumption: 300 kW/h

Warranty: 12 months

Dimensions and Weight

Product Dimensions without Packaging (HxWxD): 883x1446x76 mm

Product Dimensions with Packaging (HxWxD): 1091x1642x234 mm

Product Dimension with Base (HxWxD): 930x1446x290 mm

Product Weight without Packaging: 31.6 kg

Product Weight with Packaging: 39.8 kg

