TCL Premium 65″ 4K 120Hz TV with Onkyo Soundbar on SALE for R$6,400

Model features Qled screen and is a good option for those who want to play on a larger screen
If you’re looking for a big TV to play games on, whether on PC or console, Fastshop is selling a 65-inch TCL TV with 4K resolution for R$ 6,429.00 in cash. It’s about the TV C825. The value can be even lower with FastShop Prime. On the card, it increases to 10x of R$722.17.
The TCL C825 Smart TV features a QLED display with HDR10+, generating more vivid colors and more realistic images. It is IMAX Enhanced certified, which guarantees the highest performance standards in color, brightness, contrast and sound calibration. Compatible with Dolby Vision IQ, it reproduces the best image in streaming series and games that support this technology. In addition, it has a frequency of 120Hz to deliver a smoother gaming experience.
Another differential of this TV is in the connections. It has 4 HDMI outputs, allowing you to connect various video devices to the TV. In addition, it has two USB ports and a network cable port.
The device comes equipped with Google TV and Google Assistant. So it is possible to control the TV by voice, without the need for a remote control. Check out the full specifications of the TCL C825 Smart TV below.
Video
Technology: Qled (with mini leds)
Resolution: 4K
Screen Size: 65″
Viewing Angle: 176
connections
WiFi
Bluetooth
Entry and Exit Ports
HDMI 2.1: 04 ports
USB: 02 ports
AV Input: 01 port
LAN input: 01 port
Digital Audio Input: 01
RF Input for Antenna: 01
Headphone Output: 01
audio
Dolby Atmos
Soundbar Onkyo
Other Resources
sleeptimer
timer off
Channel Blocking
Remote voice command
integrated camera
Color
Lead
Technical specifications
Model: 65C825
Frequency: 120 Hz
Energy Consumption: 300 kW/h
Warranty: 12 months
Dimensions and Weight
Product Dimensions without Packaging (HxWxD): 883x1446x76 mm
Product Dimensions with Packaging (HxWxD): 1091x1642x234 mm
Product Dimension with Base (HxWxD): 930x1446x290 mm
Product Weight without Packaging: 31.6 kg
Product Weight with Packaging: 39.8 kg
Source: Fastshop