Teacher gives shoe to student and he donates it so mother doesn’t feel cold

Valéria Juri is a teacher and noticed that one of her students, Ciro, had a very torn shoe. She gave the boy a pair of shoes as a gift, but he decided to donate it to someone even more special: his mother.

Ciro is 13 years old and like many underprivileged youngsters, his shoes were damaged and he was unable to buy a new pair.

He went to school barefoot. When approached by the teacher, he explained why. Moved, she did good for the boy, but she was surprised by his attitude.

‘The cold hurts’

Valeria is a mother of two boys and teaches sixth and seventh grades at Tierra de Huarpes school in Mendoza, Argentina.

She says that she has always loved winter and remembers that the season of the year was her favorite until she started teaching in public schools. That’s when the teacher felt that the cold was not pleasant for everyone.

“Later I realized that the cold hurts, that summer is the shelter for the poor and that every year, before the onset of frost, we start another work: that of the endless collections of slippers, sweaters and coats”, summarizes the teacher.

The teacher said that she always notices the students’ feet. That’s when she realized that Ciro had broken shoes and wanted to understand why.

“We teachers always look at our children’s feet and Ciro came to the classroom with very torn shoes”, he explains.

The teacher heard from the student that those were the only shoes he had and that his parents were not in a position to buy new ones.

Valeria then went to a store near the school, bought a pair of shoes for the boy and gave them as a gift. “He was happy,” said the teacher.

“However, to my surprise, the next day he arrived with his old sneakers. I asked him what had happened and he told me that he preferred to leave them with their mother because he usually works odd jobs and that’s why he needs them. [os sapatos] more than he does”, she reports excitedly.

Valeria left immediately to look for another pair. This time she returned not only with shoes, but jackets and socks.

But the teacher wanted to do a little more!

wave of solidarity

When Valéria decided to publish the student’s story on social media, she intended to provoke reflection among her friends and encourage the donation of basic items to vulnerable people in Mendoza.

But in a few hours, Ciro’s story gave rise to a chain of solidarity that managed to bring shoes, clothes and food to the family.

“I immediately started campaigning because I know that whenever I ask for help, I receive it and there are many supportive and committed people”, he says.

The boy lives with his father and stepmother, in a very humble house. He arrived there after being delivered by his birth mother, who was unable to care for her son due to drug problems.

“At home he receives love, but poverty runs through him like so many other children. I can assure you that this is the case for most at this school. We always work looking for help of all kinds”, explains the teacher.

“Here, many broken childhoods are observed and parents are also victims, because they have suffered or are suffering painful situations that, obviously, are transmitted”, he continues.

“What did you say? That his mother needed the shoes more than he did. It’s that simple. These stories don’t happen today, but always. Hunger and cold hurt us. We are teachers and mothers”, she reinforces.

She also notices the lack of affection of many people who deal with similar situations in schools.

“It is not just poverty but, in many cases, the lack of love that many suffer. Yesterday I gave a mother a hug and I could see how happy she was and how much she needed a simple show of affection,” she explains.

Valeria also made herself available to receive donations and deliver to the boy’s family. The teacher said that she visited the house where Ciro lives and everyone goes through many difficulties. “There is no bed for everyone”, laments the teacher.

“Everything is welcome at school, where we can make deficiencies visible, and of course also at home. I believe this story, I insist, is just one of many. Tomorrow there will certainly be another one just like it or similar and so on. We teachers have to watch our children and never look the other way,” she reflects.

