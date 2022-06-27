Telegram Premium launches with voice message transcription

the messaging app telegram took a new step in its update. Now, the platform has launched the premium version for all users, including options that rely on transcription of voice message. The launch came along with the announcement and has already reached over 700 billion users. Follow the article and learn more details about this new app release.

Also read: Telegram will launch subscription service for its users

The new Telegram Premium

The release of Telegram Premium took place this past week. The new addition to the messaging app has several extra options for its users, including new animated stickers.

This new version is paid, but even so, non-premium users will be able to enjoy some new features, including animated stickers, as well as increasing the number of counters in premium reactions.

For those who don’t want to subscribe to the extra options of Telegram Premium, the app will still remain free. However, Telegram is betting on this new addition, after all, it will be used to make improvements to the application.

The release of Telegram Premium for all users

Subscribing to Telegram Premium guarantees some additional functionality to attract customers. One of the main advantages is the ability to transcribe voice messages, that is, for those whose family and friends only send gigantic audios, it will be possible to transcribe all of them.

In addition, the premium application will allow you to send files up to 4GB, in addition to the benefit of much faster downloads. Another advantage is participating in up to 1,000 channels and chat groups.

In order to be able to chat with all these people, the user will be able to manage their conversations, in addition to muting all those that you do not want to continue.

The subscription is already available in Brazil, but the values ​​vary for each operating system. On Android, the monthly fee is BRL 23.99, and for iOS, BRL 24.90 will be charged.