Tesla fires employees who started recently and withdraws job offers – Época Negócios

Elon Musk is laying off people who have just joined the company (Photo: Disclosure / GPU Technology Conference )

In the beginning of the month, Elon Musk had announced that it would cut 10% of workers at the Tesla Until September. Now, his statements are starting to come true. According to information from Business Insider, professionals who started at the company just a few months or weeks ago were fired, while others had their job offers withdrawn.

“I was very shocked when I was told I was being fired. As a manager, I had the impression that my position was secure,” a senior employee who had been hired earlier this year told the portal.

Asked how Tesla decided which functions to cut, he replied. “They said the layoffs were based on performance reviews, but that’s not true, in my opinion. I’d only been with Tesla for a few months and still didn’t have defined performance goals or a consolidated assessment. I asked what metrics they used and they refused to tell me.”

Another laid-off employee, Iain Abshier, who was part of the electric car maker’s recruiting team, posted the following on LinkedIn: “Damn, that was a punch in the gut. On Friday afternoon, I was included in the Tesla layoffs, after just two weeks of work.”

Robert Belovodskij had his job offer as a manufacturing controls development engineer rescinded. She would start in the post in August.

Business Insider further highlighted that two former employees, John Lynch and Daxton Hartsfield, are suing the company, claiming it violated federal law by laying off hundreds of people on short notice.

According to them, at least 500 of their co-workers in the state of Nevada, in the United States, lost their jobs around the same time.

