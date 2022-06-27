The 5 best music-related slots

Games and music have a very strong connection and you can see that connection in different ways. Several clips were created using games as a reference, as well as games also need a good soundtrack to be able to have greater interaction with gamers.

In the case of slot games, a good soundtrack is even more necessary, because as the games are fast, the soundtrack makes the player able to identify and enjoy the game more. Other slots were already made with musical themes, being related to famous singers and bands and types of music.

The 5 best music-related slot machines

Music Stage

Music Stage is a slot from the developer PlayPears with a musical theme that can be chosen by the player. The soundtrack, of course, is intense. It is possible to choose more upbeat and also classic songs, depending on the gamer’s mood. The player is the star and can win through one of the 20 paylines.

Within the game there is a wild symbol, a scatter symbol and free spins. Also, the simple symbols are: A drum set, a guitar, a microphone, a piano and a music box. The game is really fun, especially for the possibility of enjoying it with different soundtracks.

KISS — Reels of Rock

Play’n Go has launched a slot machine focused on the band Kiss, one of the most famous rock bands in the world. The game is a lot of fun and manages to get fans really immersed. The game features free spins and multiple paylines giving the player greater chances to win.

The game’s interface is a big plus and really resembles Kiss’ rebellious style. The band members are classic symbols, and the slot also has a wild symbol (a platinum disc) and a scatter symbol (the tour logo). Free spins are activated when the player finds three scatter symbols.

Karaoke Party

Microgaming, another giant in the slot machine business, launched Karaoke Party in 2016 but the game is still a hit. With a super colorful and lively interface, the slot offers free spins as well as multipliers, which increase the winnings. By spinning the reels, the player can enjoy lively music, that is, it’s a real party.

The volatility of the game is medium and the slot features 9 paylines in a 3×5 layout. The wild symbol is the game’s own symbol, but outside of it, several fun symbols appear, such as friends partying and enjoying Karaoke. In general, it is a very fun game and the musical theme is very clear, the game really makes us feel inside a very lively Karaoke.

DJ Wild

It is possible to feel inside a club with this game. DJ Wild is a slot machine created by ELK Studios and transports you to a super party. There are 10 paylines and high volatility. A fun point of the game is that although there are 10 paylines said, they are actually 20 as you win both from right to left and from left to right.

The game’s interface may seem simple but it’s easy to see that it’s not quite like that. The symbols pulse to the music, with LED lights and the animation is instantaneous. In addition to the regular symbols that include fruits and items from the DJ table, it is possible to find the DJ WILD symbol, which is a symbol that expands to give the player more chances to hit the Jackpot. This is an extremely animated game, with neon, strong beats, sparks and many possibilities. Anyone who likes electronic music will love this slot.

The Phantom of the Opera

Microgaming has once again launched a music-oriented slot. With emblematic songs, the relationship is through the acclaimed play “The Phantom of the Opera”. The slot offers players a mysterious and exciting interface just like the play. The soundtrack is also magnificent and anyone who is a fan of the work will be able to enjoy the game for a long time, realizing the symbols and features made available by the slot machine.

The game has a 3×5 layout, with symbols that represent the characters and also iconic items, such as the ghost mask, roses, a chandelier and a binoculars. In total there are 234 paylines and the figures of the characters are those of Emmy Rossum, Gerard Butler and other actors, who starred in the 2004 version of the musical in film form.

Slot machine games that have a musical theme really enchant, because music has the power to make us interact in a way that is much closer to the games. A tip is to always try to bet listening to the game’s soundtrack, normally each one has a different soundtrack, made exactly to fit the slot and so that the player can enjoy the experience even more.