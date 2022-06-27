The best LGBT movies and series on HBO Max

June is LGBT Pride month and with that in mind, we’ve put together a list of movies and series available on HBO Max with the theme.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

June is the month of LGBTQIA+ Pride, which has the main objective of making the population aware of the importance of combating homophobia for the construction of a society free of prejudice and egalitarian, regardless of sexual gender, in addition to reinforcing the people that everyone should be proud of. their sexuality and not feel ashamed of their sexual orientation.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of the best series and films with LGBT representation that are available on HBO Max. Check it out below:

Best LGBT movies and series on HBO Max

Best LGBT Movies on HBO Max

1 – Moonlight: Under the Moonlight (2017)

Winner of three golden Oscar statuettes, including best picture, Moonlight is a story told in three acts, following different stages in the life of a young black man discovering his identity and sexuality.

2 – The Normal Heart (2014)

The film is an adaptation of an autobiographical play by Larry Kramer. Mark Ruffalo plays a gay activist who tries to bring awareness to the AIDS epidemic during the 1980s in New York. However, his temperamental way alienates even those who are his allies in this fight against time to save lives.

3 – Unpregnant (2020)

In the film, Veronica (Haley Lou Richardson), a seventeen-year-old about to graduate, discovers she’s pregnant and is forced to make a complicated decision about her future – one she never imagined having to make. Her choice eventually takes her on a mammoth journey to New Mexico with her ex-best friend, Bailey (Barbie Ferreira). Together, they discover the true meaning of friendship.

4 – Transhood: Growing up transgender (2020)

In this original HBO documentary, director Sharon Liese follows, over five years, the lives of four transgender children, building a touching and human-filled portrait of difference.

5 – Larry Kramer: In Love and Anger (2015)

Documentary provides an intimate look at the extraordinary life and work of Larry Kramer, author and activist for the LGBT community.

Best LGBT Series on HBO Max

1 – Euphoria (2019)

2 seasons and 2 special episodes

Drama

Starring Emmy winner Zendaya, the series is one of the most watched titles on HBO Max and tells the story of Rue Bennett, a 17-year-old who has just left rehab after an overdose. She is now trying to adapt to a “clean” life and goes back to school. But just like her, the other high school students face their own challenges, involving sex, drugs, friendships, romantic relationships, family conflicts, social networks and violence. As she struggles with addiction, Rue must deal with all the traumas and secrets of adolescence.

2 – Poison (2020)

Inspired by the memoir ‘Not A Whore, Not a Saint, The Memories of La Veneno, the series revolves around Valeria, a young journalism student who discovers she has more in common with La Veneno than she realizes. The two women were born at different times, but their stories intertwine when Valeria writes a book about her. As she learns more about her, Valeria discovers who her real family is, how to love herself and the impact of mass media on the enigmatic performer’s life.

3 – I May Destroy You (2020)

1 season

drama, biography

The acclaimed series is starring, produced and written by Michaela Coel, inspired by real-life experiences. The courageous work discusses the issue of sexual consent in modern life, talking about abuse and relationships. It all starts when a promising writer discovers that drugs were put in her drink and starts to question all of her life questions.

4 – Gentleman Jack (2019)

2 seasons

Historical fiction, period history

The series follows the life of Anne Lister, a landowner determined to restore her ancestral home by marrying a woman. The British production takes place in the year 1800, telling the story of a woman with advanced ideas for her time. Anne owns land, runs her business, is not afraid to face men and still has a great love for a woman.

5 – It’s a Sin (2021)

The series revolves around a group of friends, following their journeys over a decade, between 1981 and 1991 in London. As they search for love, identity and happiness, they must deal with a brutal illness during the height of the AIDS epidemic.

Anyway, did you like the article? Then follow us on Google News. In addition, we invite you to follow us on social media. twitterInstagram and Facebook to stay on top of everything that goes on in the world of series and movies.