“The official position…”; Mauro Cezar exposes behind the scenes about the 2nd reinforcement of the ‘Era Dorival Júnior’ in Flamengo

O Flamengo entered the field this weekend and did not disappoint: he scored 3-0 at América-MG and brought some peace behind the scenes, being able to breathe after some results that had been bringing airs of tension. The team led by Dorival Júnior is now fully focused on Tolima, for the first leg of the Libertadores round of 16, treated as extremely important.

It is known that guaranteeing a positive result away from home brings tranquility to the game that will be played at Maracanã, that is, next Wednesday (29), at 21:30, the intention is only to win, or in the worst case, a a tie. Anyway, for the new coaching staff to gain the confidence of the fans, a good new presentation is necessary.

Off the pitch, seeking to help precisely in this evolution, the board keeps an eye on reinforcements and wants to announce news in this transfer window, especially in positions that are considered underserved. After Everton Cebolinha, who arrives to be the immediate replacement for Bruno Henrique, injured, more options are being studied by Rubro-Negro.

The name that has emerged in recent days is Agustín Martegani, attacking midfielder for San Lorenzo. According to information from journalist Leandro Alves, from ESPN Argentina, representatives from Rio de Janeiro would have gone to the country’s capital to approach the hiring, so much so that an official proposal was expected to be presented to the Argentines soon.

However, on its official social network, Mauro Cezar Pereira tried to bring the official position of Mais Querido on the gringo, which would be the 2nd reinforcement of the “Era Dorival Júnior”: “Flamengo denies having made a proposal for Martegani, from San Lorenzo”he wrote. Thus, at least so far, there are no evolutions, but the movements, by several players, should heat up in the coming weeks.