“The Song of Birds and Serpents”: defined presenter of the “Hunger Games”

The cast doesn’t stop growing “The Song of Birds and Serpents”prelude to the franchise “Hunger Games”. The actor Jason Schwartzman (from “Fargo” and “Three Is Awesome”) was announced by Deadline. He will take on the role of Lucretius “Lucky” Flickermanthe host of the 10th “The Hunger Games”.

Lucretius is also ancestor of Caesar Flickerman (Stanley Tucci), the presenter who appears in the original “Hunger Games” franchise.

The entire franchise is based on books written by Suzanne Collins. “The Song of Birds and Serpents” is no different. The author also wrote and published this prelude. The story takes place decades from the facts portrayed in Katniss’s story (lived by Jennifer Lawrence) at the movies).

In this prelude, the focus is on Lucy Gray Bairda character from District 12 who is selected to participate in the “Hunger Games” and win Coriolanus Snow mentor, long before he became president of Panem. Rachel Zegler will make Lucy and Tom Blyth will do Coriolanus.

Photo: Editora Rocco

Who else is in the cast of “The Song of Birds and Serpents”?

Hunter Schafer is another recent addition to the film’s cast. she will play Tigris Snowconfidant of Coriolanus Snow. The cast also includes Josh Andrés Rivera, Jerome Lance, Ashley Liao, Knox Gibson, Mackenzie Lansing, Aamer Husain, Nick Benson, Laurel Marsden, Lilly Cooper, Luna Steeples and Hiroki Berrecloth.

The film will be directed by Francis Lawrencethe same as “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (2013), “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” (2014) and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – The Ending” (2015) .

“The Song of Birds and Serpents” is slated to hit theaters on November 17, 2023.