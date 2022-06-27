The Weeknd, Will Smith and Zendaya are among the recipients of the 2022 BET Awards; see winners | Pop & Art

The Weeknd, Will Smith and Zendaya were some of the winners of the 2022 BET Awards. The awards, which celebrate black stars and athletes in music, culture and sport, took place this Sunday night (26), in the United States.

During their speeches on stage, many of the winners and presenters spoke out against the United States Supreme Court, which last week, secretly voted to overturn the decision known as ‘Roe v. Wade’, from the 1970s, guaranteeing access to abortion.

The opening of the event was with a presentation of the singer Lizzo singing the it “About Damn Time”.

2 of 2 Ludmilla at the 2022 BET Awards — Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Ludmilla at the 2022 BET Awards — Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Nominated in the Best International Artist category, Ludmilla was present at the event. But the singer did not take the award, which ended up in the hands of Nigerian singer Tems.

With the nomination, Ludmilla joins the short list of Brazilians nominated for the award. In 2021, MC Dricka was on the list of Best New International Artist. In the same year, Emicida was nominated in the hip hop category. In 2020, Djonga went down in history as the first Brazilian nominated for the award. He was in the hip hop category. None of them were awarded.

See the full list of 2022 BET Awards winners: