Thor: Love and Thunder | Natalie Portman’s Muscles Are Not CGI

After the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder and the news that Natalie Portman trained a total of 10 months to bring Jane Foster’s version of Mighty Thor to life, there are those who have been curious to know if the Marvel production gave a “little help” in the character’s muscles. In a new interview with Total Film, the boss Kevin Feige revealed that the adjustments in the actress were very few.

“The only thing we helped was to make Mighty Thor a little taller”said Feige (via Comic Book). “That was the only movie magic we used. Everything else was all hers.”

Natalie Portman is 1.60 tall, while her character in Thor: Love and Thunder is 20 centimeters longer. To Variety, the actress even revealed how the process of having her height “stretched” by the production was like: “We rehearsed the scene, they saw the path, and then they built one that was a foot [de distância] off the floor or whatever, and I just walked on it.”

In recent interviews, Portman’s trainer stated that the exercise routine began five months before filming and continued five months after filming began. The actress also revealed that during the period she went on a diet with protein shakes: “It really helped prepare me for the level of action we ended up doing.”

She added: “We’ve had amazing stunt doubles that made things really hard, but there’s still a lot of running and jumping and sword and hammer fighting. It was definitely helpful to be strong. Having that cloak weight all day, you want to have some upper body strength. .”

In his new movie, Thor must go through a midlife crisis in his 1500+ years. On his journey of self-discovery, he will meet other gods, he will meet his lover and also a new extremely lethal adversary: ​​Gorr, the Canicer of the Gods.

The film also stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt and Jaimie Alexander. Thor: Love and Thunder opens in cinemas in July 7, 2022.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on Youtube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.