‘Thor’ star reveals he felt intimidated to see Natalie Portman ‘bombado’ in the hero’s uniform for new movie – Monet

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) (Photo: Disclosure)

Actor Chris Hemsworth revealed that he felt intimidated when he saw his colleague Natalie Portman for the first time, in the costume of the hero Thor, on the set of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ (2022). The production sees the 41-year-old celebrity back in the role of scientist Jane Foster, this time also with the powers of the God of Thunder.

Asked by a journalist from Variety magazine how it felt to see her on set for the first time, Hemsworth replied: “[Foi] Intimidating, intimidating. A small blow to my ego, but I soon recovered and was blown away by everything she does on and off screen. I’m a big fan.” Watch the video with the actor’s speech:

Portman recently spoke about her muscle gain for the production in an interview with the website of the same magazine Variety, comparing her efforts to her loss of almost 10 kg for the filming of ‘Black Swan’ (2010) – a feature that won her the Oscar for best actress in 2011.

The actress stated, “For ‘Black Swan’ I was asked to be as thin as possible. Now I’ve been asked to get as strong as possible. It’s an extraordinary challenge – and it’s also part of my state of mind as a woman.”

Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) (Photo: reproduction)

“I’ve definitely gotten stronger than I’ve ever been. You think, ‘this must be so different, walking around the world like that’. As a 1.60m woman, I don’t know if I’ll be called back again for a 1.80m role. I really enjoyed people seeing me so big.”

Afterwards, the actress also confessed her joy in entertaining her children with the return to Marvel, now as a heroine. Portman is the mother of Amalia (5 years old) and Aleph (11 years old), born in her marriage to dancer Benjamin Millepied.

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in a scene from Thor (2011) (Photo: Playback)

“I feel like I’m at a stage in my career where I’m trying to impress my kids. My 5 year old girl and my 11 year old boy were impressed with this process, they went to the set and saw me with the cape. It made everything even nicer. It’s very rare for my kids to say, ‘Please go to work!’ Usually the opposite happens.”

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ still counts in its cast with Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Cris Pratt, Russell Crowe, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan. The film was directed by filmmaker Taika Waititi, also responsible for ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (2017). Watch the trailer for the production that premieres in July: