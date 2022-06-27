‘Three-year plan’ for stadium and short-term rental of ‘strategic’ location for B and under-20 team training: Textor details ideas at Botafogo

The theme of structure returned to the agenda in the Botafogoespecially after the interviews with the technician Luís Castro during the week. In an interview after the classic with Fluminense, this Sunday (26/6), at Estádio Nilton Santos, John Textor unveiled an ambitious stadium plan.

– We have a long term plan, I would like to see the base CT, part of the social club and the stadium in one place. But this is a three-year plan. We are looking for land for this that we can buy. The good news is that there is a lot of land available in Rio, close to public transport. Botafogo fans are all over Brazil, so we need to make it easy to get to the stadium – said Textor, in an excerpt reproduced by the website “GE”.

New location for training teams of formation

With professional, base and B team training spread across Rio de Janeiro, John Textor has a possible short-term exit.

– There is land that has been offered to us for rent. I think we’re going to move forward with that, it’s got a good lawn that probably only needs three to six weeks of prep to be a top notch lawn. Unfortunately it’s not a very big place, but it can start to meet our needs. With the first team at Lonier, maybe the B team and the under-20s there. They are very close to each other, 10 minutes by car – he explained.