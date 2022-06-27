Tired of phone spam? Learn how to block on Android

If you have received many calls from spam, telemarketing or companies offering “exclusive benefits”, know that it is possible to block them on Android, Google’s operating system, before you even receive them.

For that, you need the Google Phone app. In Brazil, the name of the app is just Telephone and it can be downloaded directly from the Play Store.

When activated, it can automatically identify spam links and prevent them from bothering you. Your device won’t even ring. Still, they are saved in the “last calls” history, in case you need more information.

The feature also allows you to see information about the origin of the call, even from people or companies that are not in your contacts.

It is worth mentioning that, for this purpose, the smartphone sends information about its phone calls to Google — it is the one who identifies the code of the person calling and determines if it is a spam. According to the company, however, the app does not have direct access to your already registered contact list.

Unfortunately, Phone is not available for all devices, as many manufacturers prefer to offer their own calling program. Also, some of the steps to activate the app only work from Android 6.0 onwards.

On the other hand, it is increasingly accessible: previously exclusive to the Pixel line and smartphones with Android One, this feature is now available for several models from Motorola, Samsung, Asus and Xiaomi, among others.

How to activate the function

Image: Reproduction

According to Google, Caller ID and Spam Protection on Phone are turned on by default. But if they aren’t, it’s important to turn them on. See how to do it:

On your mobile, open the Phone app (or Google Phone); Tap the three dots in the upper right corner (it is the field corresponding to the More options); Click on ‘Settings’ and then on ‘Call and spam filter’ (or ‘Caller ID and Spam’); Activate the option ‘View caller code and spam’; Enable the ‘Filter spam calls’ option. Missed call or voicemail notifications will not be shown, but filtered calls will appear in your history and you will still be able to access your voicemail.

Report a number as spam

If you receive a number that is spam but has not yet been identified by Google, you can mark it as such so that you no longer receive calls from it and report it.

In practice, the call rings but a spam alert appears. In these situations, the user himself can block (or not). See the step by step.