Titi Müller debuts new season of Anota Aí on Multishow

Aunt Muller will explore the Brazil in the new season of Write it downwhich premieres this Friday (24), at 6 pm, on multishow. Over eight never-before-seen episodes, the presenter will show the world of cultural possibilities that the Brazilian territory is home to. The attraction will take the public to places that rescue a strong connection with the Africa, Europe, Asia and much more, and will also show the singularities and peculiarities of each culture and region.

The itinerary is divided into six states. In Bahia, Titi visits Salvador, Cachoeira and São Félix. In São Paulo are on the route São Roque, Atibaia, Vinhedo and Itapecerica da Serra. The cities of Curitiba and Morretes are part of the Paraná itinerary. In Santa Catarina, the presenter makes stops in Joinville, Blumenau and Pomerode. In Rio Grande do Sul, the cities of Porto Alegre, Gramado and Canela are included in the itinerary. And the Marvelous City is also not left out: Rio de Janeiro completes the list of the route taken in the attraction.

“The season’s motto is 10 ways to leave the country without leaving the country. And they actually end up being 80 shows because we give 80 tips per season. There are eight episodes and, in each of them, there are 10 tips. Throughout the episodes, we travel through many cultures within Brazil. In all of them I learned a lot, it was one of the seasons that I exercised my listening like never before and it was a real class”says Titi Müller.

Titi Müller will dive into a cultural experience, which ranges from museums and exhibitions to gastronomic alternatives, always contemplating the meetings of nationalities present in the national territory. Right in the premiere program, dedicated to talking about Afro-Brazilian culture, Cachoeira (BA) welcomes Titi on a guided tour of Rota da Liberdade, a community of Quilombolas that currently receives tourists for racial ethnic tourism. The gastronomy is provided by the Biyouz Restaurant, which specializes in African food. The presenter continues to visit tombs at the Egyptian Museum in Curitiba, face a snake dance at the Tantra Restaurant and much more.

“After becoming a mother, I didn’t have as much time to read a book. With ‘Anota Aí’ I had the opportunity to resume reading, the pleasure of reading. The book I decided to read was ‘Torto Arado’, which had already been recommended by a million friends and the experience of reading this book and visiting a quilombo was very impressive. There were several visited in Cachoeira, because it is a group of quilombos. It has its own production of honey, oysters, palm oil or palm oil and there is all this guided tour that is not to be missed. I can’t wait to be able to take my son there to learn too and understand a little more about the importance of these places of resistance here in Brazil”concludes the presenter.

Throughout the eight episodes, locations that express the culture of the East, Germany, Portugal and Italy will also be explored; in addition to gastronomy, sports and entertainment options. Flamenco dancing, softball training, sumo class, alpaca ride, Careto-Portuguese carnival, tarantella class, coffee grounds reading, cosplay, Egyptian museum and Casa Omolukum are some of the various possibilities indicated in the season.

WRITE DOWN – SEASON 9

Premiere: June 24 at 6pm at Multishow

Exhibition: Every Friday at 6pm at Multishow

