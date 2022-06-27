“Two Portuguese”; in addition to Jesus, jewelry can bring fortune to the coffers of Palmeiras

palm trees

Club will receive around R$21 million for the sale of striker Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus should be traded to Arsenal and earn money for Palmeiras (Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF)
O palm trees lives a great phase in the season, even with the team of abel reaching their second match without a win. The team leads the Brasileirão by three points, in addition to being placed as the main favorite to win the Copa Libertadores da América and the Copa do Brasil.

Finances are up to date and in the coming days, the Club will receive around R$21 million for the sale of striker Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal, after seasons at Manchester City. Payment will be made in cash by the English. Also, another player can earn money for the vaults.

According to journalist Bruno Andrade, from UOL Esporte, midfielder Patrick de Lucca is in the sights of two Portuguese clubs. The player is not linked to Verdão, but he was revealed in the base categories and 30% of his rights were still kept. In case of sale, a part will be destined to the alviverde coffers.

“Patrick de Lucca: Bahia wants to renew his contract until 2025, but now faces competition from two Portuguese: Boavista and Vizela. Both even made an offer. Revealed at Palmeiras, the young midfielder has a bond only until December 2023 with the Bahian club”, said Bruno Andrade.

