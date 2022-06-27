Understand how technology that improves ‘hot spots’ can help reduce violence in Fortaleza

A new technology began to be developed for the Ceará Public Security, with initial application in Fortaleza. The Hot Spot Policing Program (PPQ) promises to improve the “hot spot” system (“hotspots“, as it is known in English), by charting routes for overt policing.

The Program will be implemented by the Inter-American Development Bank (BID), in partnership with Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) and with the Superintendence of Research and Public Security Strategy (sup), of the Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense of Ceará (SSPDS). The announcement was made last Wednesday (22).

Fortaleza was selected in an IDB public notice and will be the first city in Brazil to implement the Program. “We are at the beginning of the research, in the analysis phase. Then it goes to the design part, implementation. It still has a long journey”, says the superintendent of Supesp, Helano Matos.

Helano Matos Superintendent of Supesp The idea of ​​the Program is to choose Brazilian cities to map the so-called criminal spot, or ‘hotspots’, which is the hot spot where there is a higher incidence of crime. Let’s get this technology all free. Our counterpart is to provide the data, for them to work and build the system.”

According to Helano, the Superintendence will provide the IDB with data on Intentional Lethal Violent Crimes Fortress (CVLIs) – deaths in general; Violent Crimes Against Property (PVCs) – what are the robberies; thefts; sexual crimes; aggressions against women; and seizures of firearms and drugs. These numbers are also available on the Organ’s website, for the general public.

The sociologist and researcher at the Network of Security Observatories and the Laboratory for the Study of Violence (LEV) at the Federal University of Ceará (UFC), Ana Letícia Lins, considers that “Ceará has been repeating the same idea in relation to Public Security since the time of ‘redemocratization’ (1988)”.

“In different projects launched during governments, the idea has always been to map and identify sensitive territories in relation to ‘sensitive criminal indicators’. With this information, they divide territory, use the word integration, try to modernize Public Security”, continues the sociologist. .

Ana Letícia Lins sociologist Since 2017, it has been noted that this is being done in a different way, but with the same orientation. The new path is the use of technologies, the same orientation is the expansion of ostensive policing as a way to solve all the problems of Public Security in Ceará. Without transparency or discussion about surveillance and privacy, video surveillance was expanded in Fortaleza.”

Ana Letícia Lins concludes that “they want to make us identify this as a preventive action”. But, according to the researcher, there is a lack of investment in social actions such as the Grande Bom Jardim Culture Forum, which has been without power for two months, in a neighborhood commonly remembered for violence and which often serves as a “laboratory” for police actions.

“If we are talking about prevention, where is the full operation of this equipment and the expansion of other equipment like this in the peripheries that have often experienced the encounter with the State only through ostensible policing, security towers, video surveillance and being statistical data to fill a database on ‘sensitive indicators’?”, he asks.

But what are “hot spots”?

The Public Security of Ceará – as in other states of Brazil and countries – has already been using mapping by “hot spots”, since February 2021, to position policing and outline strategies to combat violence, based on the greater or lesser incidence. of a crime in a particular region (the “criminal spots”). Helano Matos explained the main objective of the Policing Program in Hot Spots:

“Actually, we’ve been doing this study for a long time. And this IDB Program comes to complement it with some new information, some new technology, that we can acquire and advance. inside those hot spots”, highlights the superintendent.

The Inter-American Development Bank describes that the Program “is an ostensible policing strategy, carried out through patrolling certain blocks, corners or squares, which concentrate high crime rates”.

According to the IDB, “Hot Spot Policing is a strategy that, according to a review of 50 studies, leads to a 19% reduction in violent crime, a 16% reduction in property crimes, and a 20% reduction in disorderly crimes. and drugs, without generating the displacement of crime to other areas”.

“The vast majority of these studies, however, were carried out in the northern hemisphere and in Anglo-Saxon countries. In Latin America, the evidence is still incipient. While studies carried out in Uruguay and Argentina show positive impacts on robberies, in Colombia, the effects were mixed”, reveals the Bank.

The Program aims to answer some questions:

What length of stay at each hot spot has the greatest deterrent effect after the police have passed?

What is the best way to carry out patrolling (on foot/bicycle/car, etc.)?

Does the way officers act when they are in the hot spot, in the way they approach or make community contacts, make a difference?

Is there a displacement of crime to areas where the Program is not being carried out? Is there a diffusion of benefits (reduction in other crimes in the same area, or in the same crime in areas connected to the intervention site?

In addition to installing the Policing Program in Hot Spots, the IDB invested BRL 72 million in Ceará Public Security this year: R$ 31 million for proximity policing actions implemented by the Integrated Security Units (Unisegs) and by the State Program for Territorial Protection and Risk Management (Proteger); and R$ 41 million for other actions involving SSPDS, Supesp and Forensic Experts of Ceará (Pefoce).