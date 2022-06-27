Understand the Extended RAM Function Coming to Cell Phones and Tablets | Cell

Virtual RAM memory – also known as RAM Plus – is a storage extension resource that has been increasingly used in cell phones from major manufacturers. Brands such as Samsung and Xiaomi make the function available on some smartphones, such as the Galaxy line devices, in the case of the South Korean, and some models of the POCO, Redmi and Mi line, on the Chinese side. The feature uses the free part of the cell’s memory to expand the RAM and thus increase the performance of the device. Apple also recently announced such a feature for the iPad.

The iPhone maker revealed the functionality during the presentation of the new iPadOS 16 in early June. The operating system update will bring, for those devices that are equipped with the M1 or M2 processors, the Virtual Memory Swap. According to Apple, the update will use the iPad’s storage to offer up to 16 GB of memory to help the heaviest apps work, just like Android phones do.

How virtual memory works

RAM memory (which in English means “random access memory”) is a type of component that stores data in use by the system, allowing quick access to this information whenever necessary. To make its virtual expansion, the smartphone will be able to virtually allocate an amount of internal memory of the cell phone — defined by the manufacturer — in RAM memory and, thus, help in the performance of the device during the use of heavier applications.

Virtual RAM memory is not native to the devices and became available after software updates. That is, everything will depend on how up-to-date the user’s operating system is and, even so, it is still not a function released for everyone. Available size varies by smartphone. In the case of Samsung, for example, the Galaxy A52S can use up to 4 GB extra, but the Galaxy A53 can use up to 8 GB more via RAM Plus.

In the case of Apple, which provides extra memory for iPads, only the 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th generation) and iPad Air 5th generation models, all equipped with Apple’s own processors giant, will be able to use the resource. Xiaomi is more democratic, with more than 30 compatible devices, including Xiaomi Mi 11, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Poco F3, among others.

Advantages of using virtual RAM

Among the advantages of enabling virtual RAM is the possibility of running several applications at the same time, without crashes, since the system distributes the storage according to the device’s needs — but, of course, within the limit established by the manufacturer. Heavier apps, which demand more from smartphones, can be downloaded and used without stuttering.

On Android devices, the choice of the amount of memory plus is made by the user in the memory settings, but cannot be turned off. On Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G phone, for example, you can choose to use 2GB, 4GB, 6GB or 8GB, which prevents the system from consuming more internal storage than the user is actually willing to release.

Disadvantages of using Virtual RAM

Despite the performance advantages, there are some limitations that the user should consider before enabling a significant amount of virtual RAM. The first is that, even with the addition of RAM, the performance is not the same as the physical version. There is also no way to disable the function on devices that support the feature.

That is, if your phone has an internal storage of 128 GB, at least 2 GB will be committed to the device’s virtual RAM memory, reducing the space to 126 GB. Also, using the function to use a heavier app may cause other apps running in the background to perform poorly.

It is important to point out that, in order to use the feature, the cell phone needs to have free internal memory space, that is, it cannot be occupied by files of any nature or systems. Otherwise, the function cannot be activated. On Samsung’s website, the manufacturer itself warns about the limitation “RAM Plus is a technology that uses part of the smartphone’s internal memory as RAM memory. It is necessary to have available space on the internal memory”, read the fine print on the manufacturer’s website.

How to find out the amount of virtual memory on your mobile

To check if virtual RAM memory is enabled on Samsung devices, just go to Settings > Device and battery support > Memory > RAM Plus. There you can see and even choose the amount of internal memory that will be available, depending on the device model.

For Xiaomi devices, the path is almost the same: Settings > Additional Settings > Memory Extension and enable the function. On devices from both manufacturers, it is necessary to restart the cell phone after activation or choosing the amount of virtual RAM used. In the case of Apple’s iPadOS, despite having been announced, the feature will only be available when the new operating system is made available to new devices, which should occur in the second half of the year.

with information from Samsung and apple

