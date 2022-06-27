Vanessa Hudgens returns to the school where ‘High School Musical’ was recorded

Professional life: After appearing in three films in the High School MusicalHudgens starred in other major productions such as High School Band, The beast, Sucker Punch – Surreal World, Spring Breakers – Dangerous Girls, Machete Kills, A new chance and Bad Boys Forever.

“High School Musical was a fantastic journey, but it took me off the track I wanted to be in my career.“, she said to The Guardianin August 2018.”I always wanted to be the alternative girl; I always wanted to be in movies where I would play a drug addict, or a stripper, or a hooker. That was my goal since I was 11“.

In 2015, Hudgens debuted in Broadway in the musical revival Gigi. In 2016, she returned for yet another musical and played Rizzo in Grease Live!gives Fox. Hours before the live production, Vanessa revealed that her father, Greg Hudgens, had died at age 65 after battling cancer. “Today, I will do this show in honor of him“, she tweeted before giving one of the best performances of her career.

The actress returned to the stage of Fox for the musical rentin 2019, and starred alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda in the musical Tick, Tick…BOOM! – he was released in Netflix in November 2021.

Personal life: Hudgens remains close friends with her co-star in High School Musical Ashley Tisdale. In 2011, a year after Hudgens and Zac Efron broke up, she started dating the actor. Austin Butler. The couple broke up in early 2020. Now, she is dating the baseball player Cole Tucker.