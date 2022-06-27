Vanessa Hudgens visits East High and reminisces about High School Musical

Vanessa Hudgens took last Sunday (26) to thrill fans of High School Musical. The actress posted a video through Instagram in front of East High School, the school that was the setting for the musical franchise produced and distributed by Disney.

Using the track “Breaking Free”his duet with Zac Efron in the first film, Hudgens even recalled one of the main quotes of her character in the franchise in the caption. Check out:

“Remember kindergarten when you didn’t know anyone and two minutes later they were playing like they were best friends? It didn’t have to be anything but yourself”he wrote.

High School Musical was released in 2006 on Disney Channel starring Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Lucas Gabriel, Ashley Tisdale, Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu. The resounding success of the first film ended up unfolding into a trilogy, ending in 2008.

The franchise lives on High School Musical: The Series: The Musical, which takes a fictional approach and shows a group of musical theater students at the school where the films were filmed. Lucas Gabreel (Ryan) and Corbin Bleu (Chad) have previously appeared in the Disney+ series as fictionalized versions of themselves. The production is already on its way to its 3rd season.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on Youtube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.