Vanessa Hudgens visits High School Musical School

On Instagram, Vanessa Hudgens shared a video in which he appears in front of East High, the school where the film was shot High School Musical.

She wrote in the post: “Do you remember in kindergarten how you met a kid and knew nothing about them, then 10 seconds later you were joking around like you were best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?”

High School Musical has three films, High School Musical (2006), High School Musical 2 (2007) and High School Musical 3: Graduation Year (2008).

The cast included Zac EfronVanessa HudgensAshley TisdaleLucas GrabeelCorbin Bleu and Monique Coleman.

It is currently on display at Disney+ the series High School Musical: The Series: The Musical.

Critical reception

Check out what critics said about High School Musical.

“The direction, from Footloose choreographer and Gilmore Girls director Kenny Ortega, has as much depth as you’d expect from a Disney Channel Original Movie, but the film is energetic and lively” – Meredith Borders, Birth.Movies.Death.

“The movie can feel a little boring at times, and that’s because this is a Disney-produced movie. Still, the song isn’t too bad considering most of the songs contain lyrics like ‘Everyone is special in their own way’ – Bullz-Eye Staff, Bullz-Eye.com.

“Okay, they don’t need to reinvent the wheel, but it’s somewhat ironic that the main theme of the movie isn’t maintaining the status quo (there’s even a whole song about it) while all you see are recycled, stereotyped ideas. characters” – Edward Perkis, CinemaBlend.

“Adults may be baffled by the film’s roaring success, however, for young people, the catchy tunes, mellow humor and overall vibe are likely to be an irresistible combination” – Sloan Freer, Radio Times.

“Although [High School Musical] inspire more than a few parent-choice twists, its messages are much healthier for children, particularly in the impressionable ‘tween’ stage, than many of its competitors” – Screen It! staff, Screen It!

