Vanessa Hudgens Visits School Where “High School Musical” Trilogy Was Filmed

Proving that once a wildcat, always a wildcat, Vanessa Hudgens published a video visiting East High, the school that served as the location for the “High School Musical” trilogy. the eternal Gabriella Montez was passing through Utah, the US state where the school is located, and recorded his brief visit. Check out:

“Do you remember in kindergarten how you met a kid and didn’t know anything about them, then 10 seconds later you were playing like you were best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?”wrote Vanessa in the caption.

Created by Kenny Ortega“High School Musical” (2006) shows a team of students conspiring against troy (Zac Efron), a basketball star, and Gabriella (Hudgens), a shy newbie with a lot of math talent, to prevent them from performing in the drama class’s new project.

The film also won two sequels, “High School Musical 2” (2007), which follows East High students during their summer vacation; and “High School Musical 3: Year of Graduation” (2008), which shows the preparations for the basketball championship, prom and graduation and the end of high school of the students.

The “High School Musical” trilogy starred Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron, Ashley Tisdale, Corbinbleu, Lucas Grabeel, Olesya Rulin, Chris WarrenJr. and Monique Coleman. All three films are available in the Disney+ catalog.

+ Already follow CineBuzz on social media? So don’t waste time!