Vasco and 777 Partners conclude the signing of the contracts. Commission begins analysis – Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama

Vasco da Gama and 777 Partners concluded the signatures of the contracts referring to the agreement to purchase 70% of the shares of the future Vasco SAF for R$ 700 million and the assumption of debts of CRVG in up to R$ 700 million. With the documents signed and the guarantees given, the Study Committee of the Deliberative Council had its first effective meeting this morning, at KPMG’s headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, for a global presentation of the agreement and an initial evaluation of the contracts.

“Commission members will have access to all contracts, and they must observe confidentiality rules. We had already advanced in the analysis of the Memorandum of Understanding and now we are going to work hard to complete the report so that Vasco benefits from the agreement as soon as possible”, said Roberto Duque-Estrada, president of the Commission.

The Study Committee’s task is to prepare an opinion that will be submitted to the Deliberative Council for consideration. The deadline for completion of the work is 15 days, which can be extended by 10 days. The opinion will be voted on by the Deliberative Council and then will be taken for a decision in the last instance in a vote of the partners gathered in an Extraordinary General Assembly.

The Special Commission is made up of 15 members of the Deliberative Council, including innate and elected members. They are: Roberto Duque Estrada (President), Alexandre Bittencourt, Eduardo Rua, Evanil Ribeiro, Ingor Costa, José Carlos Osório, Júlio Brant, Luís Manoel Fernandes, Manoel Cordeiro Filho, Orlando Donin Júnior, Rafael Pina, Roberto Vallim, Rodrigo Martins, Silvio Almeida and Wagner Coutinho Filho.

AGREEMENTS – The finalized documents include the investment agreement, shareholders’ agreement, instrument of assignment of shares, letters of guarantee, trademark licensing, assignment and investments in CTs, Rent of the São Januário Stadium, among others.