VEC suffers a rout by Tupynambs at Melo and loses 11-game unbeaten streak in Mdulo II do Mineiro

After 11 unbeaten games in Module II of the Campeonato Mineiro, VEC (Varginha Esporte Clube) was defeated in the competition, the first in the final hexagonal. The executioner was Tupynambás, from Juiz de Fora, who won 4-1, in full Melão.

Varginha’s team missed the chance to take the lead in the hexagonal and consolidate itself between the two teams that rise to the state elite. This was also the first defeat for coach Tiago Miguel in charge of VEC, since he took over the team in the 4th round of the first phase.

First time

The VEC entered the field with a different characteristic, failing to leave the middle open. Tupynambás took advantage, went up and in the 13th minute managed to get a penalty, after a mistake in Bruno Tofanelli’s ball out. Wellington Batista hit and scored: 1×0.

The hosts felt the goal a lot, but soon went up and equalized in the 29th minute. Leandrinho advanced with speed, kicked the ball in defense and, on the rebound, forward Romário only pushed towards the goal: 1×1.

Tupynambás opened the scoring in the 15th minute, with a penalty. Photo: Márcio Borges/Varginha Online

Second time

In the first 45 minutes, VEC looked for the goal, but in the second half the team did not succeed and gave many gaps to Baeta, who scored three more. At 20, a well-crafted move from the right and a precise pass by Deivdy for Wellington’s second goal: 2×1 Tupynambás.

10 minutes later, Deivdy received a beautiful pass and, inside the area, took the defender Guilherme to finish: 3×1 Baeta. The fourth team from Juiz de Fora came out at 47, with Fábio, who alone inside the area settled the match. Final: VEC 1×4 Tupynambás.

Team status

The victory put Tupynambás in the lead of the hexagonal final with 6 points, ahead of Ipatinga and Betim, who have the same score and are behind in goal difference. Baeta now faces Boa Esporte, on Saturday (07/02), at 3 pm, at Mário Helênio, in Juiz de Fora.

VEC ends a sequence of six games at Melão and in the next round will go to the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, where they will face Betim, at Arena Vera Cruz, on Saturday (07/02), at 3pm. The team is in 4th place with 4 points.

VEC suffers a rout from Tupynambás in Melão. Photo: Márcio Borges/Varginha Online

Datasheet

VARGINHA: Wesley Mafuá, Diego Petrin, Guilherme, Bruno Tofanelli and Eduardo (Wester); Marinho, Luiz Eduardo (Paulo Matheus) and Carlinhos Júnior; Luan (Yuri), Leandrinho (Léo Aquino) and Romário (Gabriel Porquinho) – Tiago Miguel.

TUPYNAMBÁS: Juliano, Igor Pupinski, José Eduardo, Rayan Rodrigues and Wesley; Vitor Carré, Leandro and Wellington Batista (Cristiano); Marcello (Eric Melo), Pablo Sampaio (João Paulo) and Luan Henrique (Deivdy Reis) – Nilson Correa.

GOALS:

varginha: Romario 29’1T

Tupynambás: Wellington Batista 15’1T and 20’2T, Deivdy Reis 31’2T and Fábio 47’2T

CARDS:

varginha: Bruno Tofanelli, Marinho, Luiz Eduardo and Guilherme (out of the next game)

Tupynambás: Wesley, Pablo Sampaio and Fabio

ARBITRATION: Igor Junior Benevenuto de Oliveira – FIFA

PLACE: Varginha Municipal Stadium – Melão.