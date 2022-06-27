Watch the new Netflix movie that portrays the life of Marilyn Monroe

Netflix recently released the trailer for its newest movie “blonde“, a biopic that mixes real facts and fiction about Marilyn Monroe, an actress who became an icon in the 20th century. The film does not yet have a release date, but it should hit the platform’s catalog this year. The film, which has been in development since 2010, is based on the bestselling novel Blonde, written by Joyce Carol Oates, which was originally published in the 2000s.

The film is directed by Andrew Dominik. The actress chosen to play the iconic Marilyn Monroe was Cuban Ana de Armas, who surprised everyone by her resemblance to Monroe. The cast also includes Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Evan Williams, Julianne Nicholson and Xavier Samuel.

Who was Marilyn Monroe?

Marilyn Monroe was a prominent actress in Hollywood, being recognized in the 1950s and 60s – and even today – as one of the greatest beauties of the 20th century. In addition to being an actress, she was also a singer and model.

However, Marilyn was not only known for her acting. During her life, she was always surrounded by secrets and controversies. Throughout her career, she struggled with addiction, depression and anxiety, her death being the subject of much discussion to this day. Marilyn died on August 4, 1962, at the age of 36.

Who is Ana de Armas?

Ana Celia de Armas Caso is a 34-year-old Cuban actress. She impressed director Andrew Dominik after her performance in “Knock Before You Enter”, a horror feature released in 2015 and directed by Eli Roth, which led to her taking the role to play Marilyn Monroe. Before the role would be Jessica Chastain and at first it was Naomi Watts.