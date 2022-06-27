Water on Mars: NASA finds more evidence that the planet was home to streams; see images

Mars is one of the most impressive stars in the entire solar system for a specific reason – scientists believe that our “neighbor” had ideal conditions to support life billions of years ago. NASA revealed last week that the Curiosity rover has captured more evidence that the red planet was home to large bodies of water. The lifeless, desert-like appearance of the Martian surface should not be deceiving. Curiosity started new explorations in “Gale Crater” and, in a region known as “Mount Sharp”, found rugged rocks that may have formed in streams of water in a possible era when Mars looked like Earth.

The space agency notes that the evidence is capable of bringing a better organization of the timeline of Mars — from the moment when several of its regions were covered by water to the point when its surface began to dry. “We no longer see the lake deposits that we saw several years ago in the lower areas of Mount Sharp,” explains Ashwin Vasavada, a project scientist for NASA’s Curiosity, referring to the 4-kilometer-high rocky mound. “Instead, we see a lot of evidence for drier climates.”

The expert notes that the geology of the planet is now reminiscent of dry dunes with water flow between them, but millions of years ago, the same region seems to have been formed by extensive lakes that lasted in the early days of the star. NASA intends to analyze the interior of the rocks to study their mineral composition and obtain more information.

