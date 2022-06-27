‘We had a lot of fun’ Rolling Stone

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne characters live romance in Only Murders in The Building season 2

Selena Gomez talked about the experience of filming the second season of Only Murders in The Building (2021) with friend Dear Delevingnewho plays her character’s romantic interest in the series, Mabel.

Available on Star+, Only Murders in The Buildingfollows a trio of residents of a luxurious condominium that is the scene of a terrible crime. Curious, the three begin to investigate the case and record everything in a podcast about true crimes.

In the first season, Mabel has a brief affair with Oscar (Aaron Dominguez)but now she will be interested in Alicecharacter of Delevingne. Alice owns an art gallery and will make sure Mabel explore a side that, until then, she had been ignoring.

“How much my character is evolving and changing has been a lot of fun,” he told the EW (via Screen Rant). “You can tell that in the second season she is wanting to get rid of her past and starts to be more interested in her art and cuts her hair. Then she meets Alice, a character from Face [Delevingne]and ends up falling in love with her.”

Gomez added: “I absolutely adore Face and we had a lot of fun. It was really wonderful to see how that journey unfolded over the course of the season.” The actresses are longtime friends, despite never having acted together.

the second season of Only Murders in The Building arrives at Star+ on June 28, with two episodes available. Check out the trailer: