West believes Russians will run out of resources soon; read the scenario

THE WASHINGTON POST – The Russian military will soon exhaust its combat capability and be forced to halt its offensive in Ukraine, according to predictions from intelligence and military experts. “There will come a time when small advances will become unsustainable in light of costs and they will need a break to regain capacity,” said a senior Western commander, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The assessment comes despite Russian advances, including the capture of the city of Severodonetskthe largest urban center taken over by the Russia in the east since the launch of the last offensive in Donbasalmost three months ago.

The Russians are now approaching the city of Lisichanskon the opposite bank of the river Donetsk. The capture of the city would give the Moscow almost total control of the region of luhanskone of Russia’s declared goals.

Ukrainian troops move through Donbass, where they have been fighting Russian invasion for weeks Photograph: Anatolii Stepanov / AFP

Capturing Lisichansk is a challenge, as the city is on higher ground and the Donetsk River impedes advances. Therefore, Russian troops seem determined to surround the city from the other side of the river.

But the slow advances come at the expense of heavy expenditure on ammunition, particularly artillery shells, which are being fired at a rate that almost no army in the world would be able to sustain for long. At the same time, Russia continues to lose equipment and men, which raises questions about how much longer it can sustain the offensive.

Moscow does not talk about a deadline, but the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, citing intelligence assessments, indicated that Russia may only continue for the “next few months”. “After that, the resources will be exhausted,” Johnson told the German newspaper. Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

Russian commentators also note the challenges, most notably the shortage of men. “Russia does not have enough strength in the Ukraine operation zone. Taking into account the thousand kilometers (or more) front line,” Russian military blogger Yuri Kotyenok wrote on Telegram.

He estimates that Russia needs 500,000 troops to achieve its objectives, which would only be possible with a large-scale deployment of the military, a risky and unpopular decision that the president, Vladimir Putinhas so far avoided.

The war has already surpassed predictions that Russia’s offensive capability would peak in the summer. Recruitment of soldiers and reservists drew 40,000 to 50,000 men to replace the dead or disabled in Ukraine, according to Kiev. According to the Ukrainians, the Russians are already resorting to older tanks, in the absence of modern armored vehicles.

The Russians, however, still have the upper hand over the Ukrainian forces, which also suffer. Kiev estimates losing about 200 soldiers a day. Ukrainians are almost entirely out of Soviet-era ammunition, on which their own weapons systems depend, and are still in the process of transitioning to Western systems.

In this way, conditions for Ukrainians should improve once more sophisticated Western weapons arrive, while Russian forces tend to deteriorate over time, says US General Ben Hodges of the Center for European Policy Analysis.

“At some point in the next few months, the Ukrainians will have received enough Western weaponry to be able to launch a counteroffensive and turn the tide of the war. I remain very optimistic that Ukraine will win by the end of this year,” said Hodges.